Benjamin Russell High School is now in striking distance of the Three River Throwdown title following another solid showing on the waters.
The Wildcats were able to close the gap to Holtville following the Lake Jordan Invitational Tournament after Holtville placed fifth overall in the event. The Wildcats were just three points off from topping Geneva in the event but the second-place finish helped as Holtville stumbled and placed fifth.
For those unaware of how the points are scored in the Three River Throwdown, the top three boats are scored for the overall team points. Led by Jackson Kelly and partner Stihl Smith, the Wildcats were able to score 1,179 total points while the team they’re chasing – the Bulldogs – placed fifth overall with 1,160 points.
Kelly and Smith placed fifth overall as a team, the second straight top-five placement for the pairing. Slade Davis and Cooper Spears placed 11th, just ahead of teammates Brodie Holman and Hunter Holman, who placed 12th overall.
With just a single point separating the Wildcats and Bulldogs in the overall standings, there is a lot to look over before heading to the final tournament this weekend on Lake Martin.
As they stand, Holtville leads overall with 4,716 points over Benjamin Russell with 4,715.
Eufaula has 4,555 in third with Geneva ranking fourth with 4,540 points. The top five overall is rounded out by Wetumpka High, which missed the first event, with 3,475 points.
The Wildcats will be on their home lake of Lake Martin this weekend and head coach Josh Williams is looking forward to this weekend.
“Holtville has a really good team that is full of a lot of experience. They have been slightly behind us the last couple years but have really stepped up this year,” Williams said. “We have been very close to knocking them off in multiple tournaments this year and believe that we have a really good shot being on our home lake this upcoming weekend to do so. It was good to finally get ahead of them this past weekend on Jordan and we believe that we have a really good shot this weekend on Lake Martin. If we can win on Lake Martin and score enough points, we have the chance of moving ahead of Holtville overall and still being crowned the champion of the Three River Throwdown.”
Holtville’s struggles on Lake Jordan played into the Wildcats’ hands, but they’ll have to stay ahead of them if they hope to pull off a comeback title victory.
“Seeing them struggle on Lake Jordan did play into our favor,” Williams said. “Since they now have to do well on Lake Martin to stay ahead.”
The Wildcats have been led by Kelly and Smith for the last two tournaments, but Williams says that it’s been a team effort throughout the season.
“As far as our team goes we’ve had a really consistent group, but really everyone has contributed at some point during the season,” Williams said. “Jackson Kelly and Stihl Smith have constantly been up there in our top three or so. And Camden Adair and Brayden Pritchard have as well. Others have also rotated in at that second and third spot and this has really been a team effort overall this fall.”