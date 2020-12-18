The waters have been calm all over the state but with the winter came a fishing tournament and that places Benjamin Russell High’s Stihl Smith and Jackson Kelly right in the thick of a comeback for the Wildcats.
Trailing for most of the season behind Holtville High, Smith and Kelly have been working hard and have led the Wildcats in two of the previous tournaments and with another slated for this weekend, there’s a lot on their plate.
By being behind, Smith says that it’s given the program something to work for while Kelly takes a different thought process to being behind.
“I try to fish every chance I get and having our last tournament on Lake Martin gives us a big advantage to jump into first place,” Kelly said confidently. “Fishing is all about preparation and knowledge about fish behavior and the best way to learn that is to not only fish every chance you get, but fish with as many different people as you can to learn different ways to fish.”
For those who don’t get out on the water and fish like these talented athletes do, won’t understand the level of preparation that goes into being ready each day. For Kelly, he spends most of his time pre-fishing. During pre-fishing days, they hope to find a pattern of the fish so they can replicate that on tournament day.
Smith agrees with Kelly.
“A typical day on the water is us going out and trying to find a new pattern or use a new lure to find and develop a new way to catch fish,” Smith said. “We are always searching for a pattern to use to catch the fish.”
The paring of the two was unique. Smith admits this is his first season being part of a fishing team while Kelly is senior. When asking about what memory from this season will stick with these rising stars, Smith says that he won’t forget his first tournament on Lake Eufaula and placing fourth while Kelly has relishes traveling to new lakes away from Lake Martin and having chances to figure out new lakes.
Fishing is a team sport, contrary to popular belief. Kelly says that the Wildcats have been communicating more than before and it helps that they pre-fish because they can learn and share the information with their team.
The night before the tournament, the program planned to meet as a team and discuss what has been working and help out the other boats that didn’t have a chance to pre-fish this past week. Smith says that they call other teams over to a spot also.
“Once we get what we need off a spot we will call another team member that could be struggling,” Smith said. “Or just need one more and let them go to that spot we caught them on.”
Nerves are a part of sport and having nervous moments is bound to happen especially on the waters where things aren’t as forgiving as say, a baseball field. Smith’s nerves came at him during his first tournament and the unknowns that laid ahead of him but Kelly feels nervous in two different ways.
“The only time I ever get nervous is right at blastoff and at weigh in when the weights are close,” Kelly admitted. “I try not to get nervous throughout the day because I may end up missing a fish that could possibly help us in a tournament and being nervous causes you to fish differently.”
As Kelly and Smith take the water together, there is some extra strategy that comes of having a partner on the waters with you. Both admit they’re able to use different bait styles and can cover twice as much water.
In an earlier interview with Wildcats head coach Josh Williams, it was apparent that the program hadn’t given up on winning the title. Kelly says that the teams’ consistent effort still gives the team a chance to make it three titles in a row this year.
“It means a lot that the team hasn't given up yet,” Smith said. “These tournaments take a team effort to win them and we are closing the gap as the fall season ends.”
The final round of the tournament takes place on Lake Martin, their home lake and the for the Wildcats, the advantage of knowing the water helps but there’s a goal at the end of the tunnel as well.
“Our goal this week is to have as many of our boats in the top-ten in order to have a chance at winning the trail,” Kelly said.
Time will tell if the Wildcats’ goal of making it three straight titles comes to fruition in their most epic tale.