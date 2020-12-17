Dadeville’s Lady Tigers went cold in the third quarter and only managed to pick up three points while the LaFayette Lady Bulldogs, sans head coach, managed to comeback and pull out a win late.
Struggling to shoot is part of basketball and the Lady Tigers struggled with seven points over the final 16 minutes of play as LaFayette came back to win 58-35.
Momentum was on the Lady Tigers’ bench as the first half of play began to wrap up. Due in part to the frenetic pace Dadeville had in the opening quarter and the fact they were able to hit their offensive stride early enough.
It also helped their cause in the first half when the Lady Bulldog’s head coach was ejected on a double-technical with 2:06 remaining in the opening half of play. Before they got there though, both teams struggled around the rim.
LaFayette was knocked out of any early rhythms as turnovers and bad ball handling continued to mount against their squad. Add in the fouls that sent Dadeville to the charity stripe numerous times in the first half, it was smooth sailing for the hometown heroes.
With some sharp corner shooting, the Lady Tigers forced their opponent into a timeout with just over two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first quarter. Deasia Doss knocked in back-to-back threes for their efforts early and it was enough to build up a five-point lead.
It also helped that on rebounds, the Lady Tigers were able to escape traps and pressure by dishing out the ball to a help-side offensive player often left uncovered due to the defenses pressure. Keeping the Lady Bulldogs off the charity stripe also helped despite picking up eight fouls in the first half. Most of them weren’t in the process of shooting.
At the end of the first quarter, the Lady Tigers held a lead, no matter how narrow at 15-10 over their opponent. But it was soon to come under fire.
Despite opening the second with a three from Janiya Wyckoff, the Lady Tigers went cold offensively. The program was only able to score five points and LaFayette was charging back for the lead. The Lady Bulldogs threatened the lead and closed up to a 20-19 game but with the score at 22-19, LaFayette lost their head coach to a double-technical foul call and the cap proverbially came off the program.
With 2:06 remaining in the first half, the Lady Tigers were sent to the line three times but only able to come away with a few points in the exchange which included just one point from the double tech call.
Even so, Dadeville held the 28-22 lead entering halftime and there was still 16 minutes in regulation to decide the winner of the night.
The Lady Tigers had three trips to their goal and came up with nothing on each trip in the first minute of the third quarter whereas LaFayette was able to convert on both of their trips. But the Lady Tigers just looked flat even an attempt to get a charge called didn’t go the programs’ way.
In over a minute-and-a-half of play, the Lady Bulldogs scored six unanswered points. However, the cold streak from the floor finally broke as Natori Giles knocked in a three that tied the game back up at 31-31.
Even so, LaFayette smelled the lead and they weren’t ready to relinquish it again to the Lady Tigers.
Dadeville had a breakdown defensively and fouls came fast and often against the team. Six total fouls were called over the course of six minutes and five of them were on the Lady Tigers who watched LaFayette pull a five-point lead on their program as the shooting, once again, iced over.
At the end of the third quarter, the Lady Tigers managed to score just three points and LaFayette had the momentum on their side of the bench with the 38-31 lead.
The Lady Tigers were able to score early in the quarter and was able to get on the board for a few points the start of the quarter but it wasn’t going to be enough as the gap began to widen throughout the final quarter.
LaFayette’s seven-point lead doubled and Dadeville, remained offensively stalled.
The Lady Tigers dropped to 1-3 on the season with the loss and are scheduled to play again Jan. 5th at home against LaFayette High.