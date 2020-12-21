Benjamin Russell High had to overcome a deficit to pick up their third straight Three River Throw Dow title Saturday.
Although Holtville placed first and second in the individual standings, the top three boats for the Benjamin Russell Wildcats each placed in the top-10. Overall, the Wildcats were led by Denver Benton and Will Coats in their final appearance of the season with a third place finish overall.
Harleigh Chadwick and Graci Barker came home eighth overall as a team with five fish caught while Brayden Pritchard and Camden Adair were able to post a 10th place finish.
Outside of Holtville pick up a first and second with Cade Law and team boat Dylan Bearden and Gavin Koch respectively, Holtville’s third qualifying boat placed 55th.
The Wildcats outpaced Holtville by 39 total points at the end of the team standings with 1,184 total points while Holtville placed third with 1,145.
Head coach Josh Williams says that it was a fantastic job his team did to pull off the win with a team effort.
“We worked together more than we ever have and really pulled together to win,” Williams said. “The anglers were thrilled knowing that they had pulled off the comeback victory and won the trail. They put so much work into this tournament and I couldn’t be more proud of them for the way the finished the fall season. We had new boats stepping up and placing in our top three. The key to winning big enough this weekend was the consistency from all our boats.
“Even though only the top three finishers count towards points, the more boats we have finishing high, the lower points other teams can gain,” he continued. “We had seven boats finish in the Top-16 which is fantastic.”
Other notable teams from around the area placed well on Lake Martin as well. The Dadeville Tigers placed second as a team with 1,180 points. Wetumpka placed sixth overall with 1,134 points with Elmore County taking home seventh place with 1,109 points. Reeltown was also a part of this event and placed 10th overall as a team with 765 points.
Following the drop period where teams had the option to drop their lowest placed finish, the Wildcats’ final Fall Ranking was a nine-point difference between them and Holtville.
Wetumpka was able to place third overall in the standings. Elmore County placed sixth while Dadeville placed 11th. Reeltown placed 13th overall with Horseshoe Bend (16th) and Stanhope Elmore (18th) and in the final tabs.