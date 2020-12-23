Sports are still moving along for many teams and programs but working through a pandemic was not in the job description for coaches in 2020.
Even so, plenty of coaches are working through the pandemic and facing challenges every day. An under-told story of the pandemic has to be how the coaches adjust to ever changing environments on and off the court.
With players missing significant time due to contact tracing, coaches have to be willing to make changes on the fly and keep their teams’ spirits up – that’s something that Horseshoe Bend head girls’ basketball coach Erica Meigs has been working on throughout the season.
In many of the games her team has played this season, a player or two, has missed time due to contact tracing and it has prompted her to worry about her players’ health more than ever. This includes her coaching duties daily.
Meigs has found herself worrying about crowd capacity, fans in the stands that come to watch games having to wear their masks or even staying six feet apart throughout events.
“Everything about coaching has changed due to the virus. You always worry about your player's health but now I find myself worrying twice as much,” Meigs admitted. “Are they resting? Are they staying away from sick people? Who have they been around that could possibly expose the entire team? Then you are worried about having a mask, germ-x, Clorox wipes, and just extra precautions that normally would take place - but just not to this extent. It is just a lot of extra on top of normal coaching duties.”
The Lady Generals have worked hard to keep the numbers down amongst the program in their own way as well. From preaching hand washing to her players and wearing masks while keeping distance, the Lady Generals are also being reminded to stay out of big groups. But they can work to build team chemistry by hanging out with teammates and get to know them.
However, not everything is smooth sailing for the Lady Generals. Losses are bound to happen in sports and the losses for Horseshoe Bend have come with some adversity in their own right. Meigs’ squad hasn’t had everyone due to COVID-related quarantines so keeping the programs’ spirits up has to be considered.
For Meigs, she says that she’s been encouraging her team and reminds them that they’re still playing basketball while other teams aren’t able to play games yet, or at all, this season.
“I think we are very fortunate to have gotten nine games in so far. I want to play as many as we can, especially for my four seniors who have been working so hard since the ninth grade to get to where they are now,” Meigs said. “COVID has really come into play in several of our losses and it is tough because I have no doubt that if I had a full squad for every game, we would easily be 8-1 and that is a tough pill to swallow. But it is out of our control. We just play hard and do the best we can.”
Meigs admits that she’s a planner and having surprises thrown at her nearly every day aren’t fun but she’s learned something from this pandemic.
“They have taught me to relax and just roll with it a little more. I have had seasons where we didn't win many games but this trumps them all,” Meigs said. “I am so blessed to have really great girls that listen and work hard which makes it easier on the coaching end of it.”
Even so, Meigs says that this season is still tougher than any other and a simple 1-10 scale can’t even hold the toughness she places at 12. Even so, Meigs continues to work hard despite feeling as though her team could be sitting at 8-1 on the season had everyone been available for the program.
So, rather than plan weeks in advance, Meigs now just focuses on taking things day-to-day for her squad.
“I tried taking it a week at a time but that did not work. I just take it day to day and work on the game plan day by day,” Meigs admitted. “I have confidence in my girls that they will be ready to play when and where I need them to at any time.”
That confidence Meigs has in her team to play when and where comes from a lot of work done with the program in the Junior High level. Having consistency in the program helps and Meigs tips her cap to Julie Carlisle who instills fundamentals and the varsity system into seventh-grade talent that comes through the program.
“I think that is where consistency in a program helps also,” Meigs said. “It takes years of practice to get girls to be able to play different positions. For instance, Abby Cheatham has played at guard most of her career and has had to play at forward this year. Or, Tuesday Caly Carlisle had to step in and play at guard some last night.”
It’s not all doom and gloom with having to play through the pandemic though. In fact, there’s a silver lining with having to play players off the bench due to absences.
With four seniors on the squad who already receive significant minutes on the court for the team, Meigs is able to build depth on the bench and plan for the year after the senior’s graduate. With younger players stepping up earlier than expected, the Lady Generals should have a bright future beyond this season.
“Olivia Hanson has been a nice surprise this year,” Meigs said. “She moved up to varsity and hustles and makes things happen. Tegan Houghton is coming along in the low post position.
“Everyone is seeing playing time - some nights depending on how many I have,” Meigs said. “I have moved Marli Price up from the JV team and I have seen some good things from her as well.”
