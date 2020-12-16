Horseshoe Bend hit the road Tuesday night but was unable to pull out any victories against the LaFayette Bulldogs.
For the Lady Generals, the program was handed a 53-36 loss. Caly Carlisle led the Lady Generals with 13 points in the loss.
"We had two starters out but the other girls stepped up and played hard," Lady Generals head coach Erica Meigs said.
The boys were also on the receiving end of a tough loss.
The Generals took to the court with just six players but weren't able to overcome their opponent in the 47-33 game.