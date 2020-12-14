Momentum could be used to describe any high school game and for the Lady Generals of Horseshoe Bend they held the momentum from the beginning of the game due to Reagan Taylor’s ball sniffing skills.
"Reagan's been able to do that all year for us so far," Lady Generals head coach Erica Meigs said after the game. "She creates the pressure upfront which allows us to cause turnovers and get more open shots on offense. She kind of keeps our tempo up on offense."
Taylor’s 20-point night was in tandem with her ability to disrupt the opposing offense through pressure alone and, in most cases, led to her team picking up fast break points that came at a premium.
The Lady Generals couldn’t quite cash in early on Taylor’s numerous turnover attempts so the score stayed pretty even from the beginning. So much so, an early foul while shooting for Jahia Jennings was the first score of the game from the charity stripe.
With the deadlock broken and the open salvo fired, the Lady Generals turned to a half-court press. The press worked enough for the Lady Generals, who struggled offensively early, to find their footing on the court with seven more unanswered points.
With more than half of the quarter behind them, the Lady Generals were in the catbird seat as Fayetteville struggled. Horseshoe Bend held a 9-0 lead and much of it was due to rebounds and forcing the Lady Wolves into bad passes and mental lapses.
Even after a timeout the Lady Wolves couldn’t find a way to get going and Horseshoe Bend just ran off with the lead in the first quarter up 15-6.
The second quarter was much of the same for the Lady Generals. Mistakes weren’t frequent enough to slow them down and Fayetteville steadily struggled in all phases in the first half. It took the entire quarter for Fayetteville to get four points while Horseshoe Bend on the other hand picked up 18 points.
Offensive boards kept the ball out of Fayetteville’s hands and defensively, the Lady Generals kept their foe from the many second chances.
Entering halftime, Horseshoe Bend had 13 total rebounds and nine steals as a team with Taylor leading the way with four. The momentum was in the Lady Generals locker room as they searched for their fifth win of the still young season. The 33-10 lead couldn’t be any better but that’s where the problems for the Lady Generals began to show.
A low scoring third quarter only saw the program falter a little bit as the Lady Wolves couldn’t cross the deficit in the eight-minute quarter. However, some adjustments had to be made as the Lady Generals held a 39-19 lead.
The fourth quarter appeared to show a wakeup call as the Lady Generals struck fast and often for nine points while the Lady Wolves were only able to score from the charity stripe in the first two minutes of the quarter.
Horseshoe Bend just went on a tear of their own and outscored their foe once more in the game to walk out with the 54-23 win, a win that propelled the Lady Generals to 5-3 on the season.
It's not too early to begin looking for a potential postseason trip. Especially when things are moving well for the program early in the season.
"I hope so," Meigs said with a chuckle from behind the mask. "If we can get everybody back in good shape, we were hoping tonight everybody could be back but we were thrown a surprise today. You never know what’s going to happen.
"I hope it's potential," she continued. "These girls have the potential to play in the playoffs. But they're going to have to keep working hard until they can handle pressure.”
How Meigs and her program adjust to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic where they have players that are out comes down to how they prepare. Meigs says that everybody has to know where everybody plays.
“Everybody’s got to know what position, whether you’re a point guard or center, you’ve got to know what everybody does,” Meigs said. “That way we can handle whatever is thrown our way whatever night.”
Tegan Houghton wasn't talked about much throughout the game but posted a solid 12 point night in the victory as well.