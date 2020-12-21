The South team picked up the 62nd annual Alabama High School Athletic Association North-South All-Star game win Friday night with a 28-20 victory over the North.
The South team featured two local athletes in Matt Johnson and offensive-lineman Wilson Hill. The South team built a 21-7 lead by halftime but North fought back to a 21-20 deficit in the final quarter of play.
The two-point try came up short but North had 31 seconds to make a play. It was picked off by Lanett‘s Kadarius Zackery who sealed the game with a 54-yard pick-six.
The South pulled out its second win in a row in the series which was first played in 1948. The game was played at Mobile for the first time in the series. It is set to return in 2021 and 2022.
The City of Mobile, Mobile County, the Mobile Sports Authority and the University of South Alabama worked tirelessly as the AHSAA and AHSADCA partners for the 2020 game. The AHSADCA, under the direction of Jamie Lee and assistant director Brandon Dean, hosts the game each year.
The South win extends the South’s lead in the series to 32-27-2.