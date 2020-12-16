Horseshoe Bend announced their boys and girls games against Reeltown have been canceled.
The Generals were scheduled to play the Rebels Wednesday evening but cite COVID concerns as the reason for the cancelation. Reeltown announced their game against Beulah was canceled Tuesday.
Reeltown is slated to resume basketball operations Dec. 28th.
