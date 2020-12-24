Benjamin Russell's third straight title came through teamwork, internal competition

When you see the Benjamin Russell Wildcats fishing team, it’d be worth remembering that now - they’re a three-time Three River Throw Down title holder.
In a time when teamwork was integral, the Wildcats relied on it and their internal competition to pull off their third straight title.
Most teams can boast that they’re the reigning champions three-times but for the Wildcats, this title wasn’t easy to obtain. Throughout the season, threats of COVID-19 loomed everywhere but the Wildcats were able to manage their destiny well and capture a fitting title on Lake Martin.
A glorious ending to their winter tournament trail.
Although five tournaments won’t seem like it involves as much as a spring trail does, the Wildcats were able keep a hold on their title hopes after topping Holtville two weeks prior at Lake Jordan. Their preparation helped the program more than it looked like.
Each week, Benjamin Russell would take to the waters with a plan to pre-fish numerous times and looked for any advantage they could use during the tournament.
“Our team knew from the beginning that it was going to be a long season. We knew that we had five tournaments and that every one of them would be important, so we never really took any time off,” Williams admitted. “There were many times that we pre-fished the upcoming lake five or six times before that tournament to ensure that we were controlling everything that we could to give us the best shot at winning the tournaments.”
Heading into the event at Lake Martin, the Wildcats trailed Holtville by just one point. The program had to overcome back-to-back second place finishes at the start of the season. Williams admitted that it was a little frustrating trailing the Bulldogs in the first two tournaments of the trail.
“It was frustrating at first because we finished second in our first two tournaments by a slim margin to Holtville. We were so close to winning but couldn’t edge them out,” Williams said. “We knew that we had kept it close enough to still win the trail if we finished strong. The anglers were determined to keep the streak alive and win the trail for the third year in a row. I just tried to keep them encouraged to put in the work during the weeks between tournaments. The team really bonded the last two weeks and we saw more of a team effort than ever before. And that is what allowed us to gained that edge in the last two tournaments.”
At Lake Jordan, it was Holtville who began to crack. But the final nail was at Lake Martin where the Wildcats managed to finish in the top-10 and had numerous boats place considerably well to keep points off the board for Holtville. Even after the drop period, the Wildcats were able to win by just nine points.
Lake Martin may not be the Wildcats’ true turf as it’s shared by many other schools but there is a sense of accomplishment that comes with beating Holtville at their own lake a week ago and finish it off at Lake Martin.
Even so, this win proved to Williams and his squad they can win. After losing good anglers over the past two years, the Wildcats’ efforts to get their younger anglers to improve and step up to fill their place just was an added benefit.
“This fall tournament trail win proves to these anglers that they have what it takes to compete all over the state,” Williams said confidently. “If they put in the work.”
Even though Williams said that trailing to Holtville during the tournament trail was frustrating. There may have been another good thing for the program to have experienced or gained during the trail.
“It was probably good for us to trail early and give some anglers the sense of urgency in improving quickly,” Williams said casually. “There are several fall tournament trails scattered throughout different regions in the state -- and to win our regional trail and start preparing for the bigger tournaments in the spring was a great success.”
Throughout the tournaments, the Wildcats were able to have their teamwork well on display throughout the final rounds of the tournament. The entire team worked toward keeping their streak alive and earn their recognition.
“Being crowned champions for the third year in a row is great,” Williams said. “These anglers work so hard and are often overlooked by the other sports at the school. Most never realize the work, preparation, studying and skill that goes into competitive tournament fishing.”
Williams continued on to say that he’s happy his team is getting the recognition they deserve and is looking forward to challenging the team each year. Especially after placing fifth in state last season.
For the Wildcats, there wasn’t a doubt in Williams’ mind that his program would enter Lake Martin prepared. Even after spending most of the week on the water preparing with a good game plan.
However, there was a tricky element that had to be considered.
“The tricky part about fishing is how fast things can change overnight, and it did somewhat on Saturday,” Williams admitted. “We were hoping to all have a six-fish limit by 8 or 9 am Saturday morning. But the fishing was much slower. We had several that still were looking for their sixth fish around 11 and 12 am.”
Even so, Williams says that the program just has to adjust on the fly and hope that other schools are having the same issues on the water.
“Even when we finally got several boats to a limit, our weights were still small,” Williams said. “There is no way of knowing what others have during the day and we were not sure how it would shake out until weigh in.”
Although the Wildcats were able to pick up a win on Lake Martin, there were other programs that had to be considered. There were a few more programs that were on the water at Lake Martin, like Dadeville and Reeltown. Since the lake was also their home lake.
Dadeville wasn’t in contention for the title, but their finishing position individually took points off the board for the Wildcats in the middle of the order. But it didn’t affect what the Wildcats were working to do. Instead it most likely helped the program.
“We knew teams like Dadeville and Reeltown would be tough this weekend since they were on their home lake as well,” Williams admitted. “Our goal going in was to try and win it with a team approach and hope that Dadeville would do well and hopefully help us by scoring enough points the separate the distance between us and Holtville.”
Dadeville managed to place two boats in the top-five with Reeltown posting one in sixth place. Even so, the Wildcats still relied more on their own team rather than the teams of those who were competing.
That was their mode for the final week of the tournament and the program played a big part in their own successes. Competition within their own program was encouraged as all of their boats contributed at some point in the fall.
“It is very important that every single angler on the team realizes how much of a part they played into being crowned champions,” Williams said. “We never had the same people finish in our top three. Our highest finisher all fall was in our top three on Saturday, but they were responsible for a ton of the work and knowledge that came out of practice that week. We had every single boat contributing at some point this fall and challenging the other anglers to get better. Being competitive inside your own program is what drives success throughout the season.”
But the attention will go from this win to the future that is a spring tournament run. Momentum from a title win will be a huge factor for the upcoming season and Williams knows that his program will rely on all of their boats.
“It is important that every boat show up at every tournament and be prepared as if we are relying on their points because the truth is, we never really know which three boats it is going to be,” Williams said proudly. “They are all really doing that well.”