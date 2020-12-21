Even though football season is over for many athletes, there are a few lucky athletes and coaches in Alabama preparing for one of the biggest games this year.
And it’s not the championship game that many may know of.
Down in Mobile, Ala., the 2020 edition of the North-South All Star game has come to pass and featured a coach and player from Reeltown High School. The Rebels have head coach Matt Johnson and player Wilson ‘LJ’ Hill on the South team.
Learning what Johnson has been up to over this week of practice is an interesting balance as he’s called being part of the All-Star game an awesome experience.
“It has truly been an awesome experience,” Johnson said. “Being able to be around not only some really good ball players but also some really good young men. I can say the same thing about these coaches.
“When Coach Earnest Hill called me back last January or February and asked me to be on his staff I did not hesitate with a ‘yes’,” he continued. “And the experience has exceeded the expectations that I had. Working with him and the entire coaching staff as well as Alabama High School Athletic Association staff has been great.”
Of course, there was a change to this event that was usually held in the spring. First of which being a move from the spring to December, that wasn’t a huge adjustment for the coaches but they did have to learn a new roster of kids.
“I guess the biggest difference would be just having a new roster of kids,” Johnson said.
The talent level witnessed from the stalwart coach first hand leaves him with nothing but good things to say of their futures.
“We have a lot of guys that will continue their football on the next level and a few of those at some Power-Five schools,” Johnson said. “But they are even better young men. They’ve been great.”
That’s not to discount Reeltown’s own Hill either. On the offensive side of the ball, the young athlete started the game for the South team at left guard and will see plenty of time on the field. Johnson says that he’s proud of his player.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continuing through America, many athletes weren’t able to get out and get recruited. Having an All-Star game in December could help as recruitment could go up for a number of athletes still waiting to sign in February.
“I believe holding the game in December will pay major dividends for recruitment,” Johnson said. “Especially during this time in which we are, and continue to be, in a dead period.”
With a game this important at the end of the season, winning would be sweet for the coaches and players as they’re taking on some of the top talent in the state. It’d be like a cherry on top for players who feel like something was left on the table at the end of the season while the coaches would like to have wins over their friends to boast about. At least for a year.
Whatever it may be, there is a good time to be had for each team.
“We want to have a good time and prepare and improve our crafts but we also want to win,” Johnson said. “We will see how it goes - I know a lot of guys on the North team and they have a phenomenal staff and great group of players as well. We just finished our walk through and we are ready to play. These kids and this staff have really bonded this week and it’s bitter sweet to end today but we are ready to play the game and see how we match up.”
Asking if Johnson picked up anything new as a coach for next season’s campaign with his Rebels was like asking for an ace pitcher to call out his next pitch before throwing it. Johnson kept his cards close but did say he wasn’t worried about planning many of the logistically things that go into being a head coach.
“I have learned that it has been really great having a week of coaching football and building relationships without having to worry about planning many of the logistics that goes in to being a head coach,” Johnson said. “It’s been a lot of fun.”