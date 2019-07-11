The Tallapoosa County Board of Education on Monday signed a letter to the Tallapoosa County Commission specifying $29.8 million in projects it…
Roping and riding was the focus of 150 cowboys and cowgirls at the Lake Martin Area Rodeo on Friday and Saturday.
Tallapoosa County Commission chair T.C. Coley expects the 1-cent sales tax tabled by the commission last fall to be voted on at its August meeting.
The bodies of two men who went missing after the boat they were riding on collided with another vessel following a fireworks show Thursday nig…
We are now only 52 days away and counting until Auburn opens its season against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 31.
If you were asked to name a player or coach who personified the Southeastern Conference, who would it be? There are certainly many fantastic choices.
Alexander City is operating with a $645,780 budget surplus through the first eight months of…
The Tallapoosa County Board of Education will vote on replacing roofing at Dadeville High Sc…
Hope, inspiration and fun were the focus of Alexander City Housing Authority’s strong famili…
Summertime means hot weather and days spent at the lake and pool for many but for others it …
Don’t look now but the 2020 presidential election is upon us. Indeed, as many as 21 Democrat…
Holidays don’t mean the same thing to a newspaper girl like me as they do to many people rea…
While it’s legal to shoot fireworks in Alexander City’s city limits, police urge caution bec…
A book signing for Chris Hope’s novel based on the Coosa County homicides from the 1970s wil…
It’s always good to know people are willing to help even in small ways.
While people may disagree on taxes, everyone wants their tax dollars to be spent well.
Lake Martin Young Professionals presents Strand Sessions — Live Music in the park on the fir… Read more
A safe place helping everyone in Alex City and surrounding areas find hope and help in deali… Read more