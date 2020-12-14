Miracles can come for teams in some of the best ways possible and for the Horseshoe Bend Generals, that miracle came with a flourish Monday evening.
Looking at the game, the Generals could’ve won easily but mistakes piled up enough for the Fayetteville Wolves to stay in the game until the final buzzer of the 48-45 thriller.
However, head coach Chad Kison says that it was great to get the victory at the end of it all.
“It was a back and forth, they score - we score kind of a back and forth game and it was a physical game too,” Kison said. “Our guys took some hits they took some hits and it was great to get a victory. We might have a shortened season so any victory I can get, that’s what I want. They finished in the end of the fourth quarter, we came through and finished, it’s great.”
Fouls in the third quarter nearly flipped the entire game upside down as the Generals fouled the Wolves in the process of shooting each time in the third quarter.
Add in the fact that they mishandled balls late in the going around the rim, it was just a recipe for disaster. Adding into the meltdown was a cold effort at shooting and very costly turnovers while they had possession under the basket.
It just continued to snowball from there and a miracle was needed to pull out the victory and avoid overtime or even the looming loss.
“We got lazy on defense and we stopped moving our feet,” Kison said of the third quarter breakdown. “We let the guy go baseline about six different times and we didn’t compensate for it at all. We’ve got to see that. I called a timeout eventually and we finally got a charge call because they took my advice. They took the step towards the baseline and it worked.
“We’ve got to rebound better. I think a couple of those were second chance opportunities where we fouled them,” he continued. “We’ve just got rebound a little bit better.”
Flashing back to the beginning of the game, sophomore Jacob Turner used his frame better to get to the rim against the Fayetteville Wolves. Despite both sides knocking down three-pointers from beyond the arc, it was Turner who led the Generals’ scoring efforts with four of the 12 points at the end of the first quarter.
The narrow 12-9 lead the Generals had at the start of the game was soon bolstered in the second quarter despite Fayetteville getting within two points of the lead. Horseshoe Bend relied on some timely scores in the second quarter and a Brandon Tidwell floater from just inside the arc gave the Generals some more wind in their sails.
However, the meltdown was looming for the program.
With a score at half just at 29-21, the Generals were hanging onto the lead through pure grit and hard work. But adjustments at halftime always come and one side, managed to adjust better than the other.
The Wolves came out on fire while the Generals were just flat. Before four minutes clicked off the board, the Wolves scored eight points and the Generals, just six.
It was enough for the program to see their first bit of pressure since the beginning of the game and as the shots began to pile up, so too did the misses.
Before fans knew the Wolves were back knocking on the door of the Horseshoe Bend lead in the 35-31 game.
The Generals’ destruction continued into the fourth quarter. Bad ball handling near the hoop was an issue that continued to plague the program. It was something that had been worked on in practice with each player, yet still transferred over into game time situations.
“We’ve been working on that, that’s been our trouble all year,” Kison said. “We’re getting good positioning offensively to put something away we just can’t finish on the end. I’ve got guys shooting 50 layups a day. So, they’re working at it underneath everything – during the game, I don’t know what it is. We’re constantly working on it.”
However, Klark James, Turner, Trent Cotney and Tidwell each scored on shots for the Generals in the fourth and helped preserve the lead from the still trailing Fayetteville team.
Momentum was in the Generals’ hands until Fayetteville’s Marlon Cook drilled a three that closed the gap to just two points. With just 36.2 seconds left on the clock, the Generals had to either hold the ball long enough and force the Wolves to foul the program or find some late insurance in the 46-44 game.
A foul while the Wolves were shooting with eight seconds left nearly spelled disaster. In those eight seconds, it seemed as though an eternity was passing in the gym.
Kison says that he thought Fayetteville’s Pacey Deloach was going to hit both and send the game into overtime, however, that wasn’t the case as the second shot ricocheted off the back of the rim.
“I had an eight second play in my mind that I was going to draw up,” Kison said. “I’m just glad I didn’t have to use it.”
With the missed free throw, the Generals were able to get Tidwell the ball on the inbound and, with good instincts, covered the ball forcing the Wolves to foul him. With just a single point separating the game, Tidwell was on the free throw line with a chance to potentially extend the gap.
“He’s the type of player that needs to go to the rim, he’s got a good frame on him,” Kison said about Tidwell. “He’s physical and able to go to the rim, draw contact and get the foul. I knew he’d make free throws in the end so I wanted the ball in his hands if possible.”
Tidwell drained both shots to give the Generals the 48-45 victory.