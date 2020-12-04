Dadeville Coach Roger McDonald and the Tigers had everything stacked up against them this season and yet still found a way to be the only team left standing following Week 10.
McDonald didn’t arrive to campus until mid-summer but quickly earned the respect of his team as they bought into his vision and followed him to battle week in and week out. Football these days is all about progression and passing the ball, but McDonald brings an old-school approach that has been tried and true for decades. McDonald isn’t into flashy plays, but would rather his players put you on your back first and ask questions later. With Dadeville graduating only four players between now and the next football season, it’s exciting to think about the potential the program has moving forward.
“I’m extremely proud of our guys,” McDonald said earlier this season. “They’ve been through so much throughout the off-season and season. I didn’t get to meet these guys until June, so we missed out on some opportunities, but they bought in and put the work in to get here. Guys played their guts out on defense all year with 11 guys flying to the ball, trying to make plays. I’m real excited to work with this group more. We are going to get them in the weight room, have a spring and maybe a normal year — that’s the big thing. So we are real excited for next season.”