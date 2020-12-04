Central Coosa’s boys basketball team has been a powerhouse when it comes to basketball over the last few seasons.
Just two years removed from a state championship, the Cougars’ success doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon after their 76-32 win over Fayetteville on Thursday.
The Cougars were relentless from the first quarter to the last, scoring the ball with ease and playing dominant defense. The Cougars held Fayetteville scoreless in the third quarter while scoring 26 point themselves.
“We’ve been preaching to the guys all offseason to play smart and tough,” Central Coosa coach Richard Bell said. “I think we did a good job of that (Thursday night) considering we haven’t practiced in two weeks. We did a good job of moving the ball around and playing together — and that’s what you want to see.”
According to Bell, defense is going to have to be the key to success this season after graduating multiple scoring options.
“We lost a lot of good players over the last couple years,” Bell said, “so we lost some of our offensive firepower. The best thing for this team right now is hustling on defense to set ourselves up on the other end.”
Demarcus Sandlin was all over the place for the Cougars, scoring 28 points en route to a double-double on the night to go along with his handful of steals. Demarcus wasn’t the only Sandlin that had a good night; Tacoryan Sandlin balled out as well with seven rebounds and 16 points on Thursday. The Sandlins also had some help from their guards Dequaion Thomas and Jon Kelly. Kelly is the floor general for the Cougars, leading the team in assists with six and scoring seven points. Thomas was hot from three all night, scoring 18 points to go along with his four assists and two steals.
As well as his guards played, Bell still wants to see his young playmakers be more consistent through four quarters rather than in spurts.
“All of my guards are 10th and ninth-graders,” Bell said. “They start to dribble to one side and if they don’t see what they want — they force it. That’s what we are going to work on before our next game, keeping the offense in motion and free flowing. We need to value each possession and that’ll come with time.”
Bell said he has been putting an emphasis on playing each game as hard as they can. Due to complications with the coronavirus, the schedule has been limited to just 10 games, so each game matters more than in a regular season.
“We don’t know how many games we will be able to get in, so I really want those seniors to get a few games under their belt before anything goes off,” Bell said. “We only have nine games left, so we can’t drop one. Overall I thought we played well (Thursday night) but we got some things we need to work on Monday.”
Central Coosa’s next game will be at home Wednesday, Dec. 9 versus Horseshoe Bend.