Bentley Baker is a standout player for the Reeltown softball team and has been working hard on her craft to have a chance to get to the next level. Baker’s hard work has paid off as she signed an offer from Southern Union State Community College.
Baker plays short stop for the Rebels and is proudly following in her twin sister’s footsteps going to Southern Union.
“They have had nothing but good things to say about the school and the coaches,” Baker said. “I feel like I’ve accomplished a big goal of mine since I was little.”
According to softball coaches Kelli Hilyer and Torran Smith, Baker is everything you want in a leader, showing the younger girls how student-athletes should carry themselves on and off the field.
“She brings that fire that you need and she does everything right,” Smith said. “She leads by example and is passionate about softball. All the girls feed off her energy on the field. Her work ethic is through the roof. If she has a bad day at practice, she isn’t going to have two. She’s the hardest worker on the team and is second to none. The other girls really look to her for inspiration.”
Baker is very excited to start her journey at the next level but feels she wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for the support system she has.
“I want to say thank you to my friends and family for pushing me as far as I can,” Baker said. “My dad has pushed me to work hard and get better so that I can follow my dreams.”