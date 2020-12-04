With the 2020 football season in the books, The Outlook recognizes the talent around the Tallapoosa and Coosa counties by naming the top football players in the area.
Offense:
QB:
Carter Smith, sr., Benjamin Russell. Smith has been consistent throughout the season with his play, scoring touchdowns and making the Wildcats’ passing attack look easy when it’s everything but at the high school level. Smith had one of his best games of the season in a win against Chilton County in which he completed 14 of 21 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was down his best receiver and running back, but put the team on his back to help carry Benjamin Russell to its first win of the season.
RB:
Dakarian “Juicy” Hughley, jr., Reeltown. Hughley has been the No. 1 back this season for the Rebels with Scooter Brooks out most of the season. Hughley has stepped up and become a talented all-purpose back that runs hard from the first play to the last.
Gavin Brazzell, jr., Horseshoe Bend. Brazzell is one of the more shifty backs you’ll find in the area. His vision with the ball in his hands has allowed him to make something out of nothing for the Generals on numerous occasions and has been the big-play maker for the Generals for years.
Christian Nelson, jr., Dadeville. Nelson is a small back that tends to leave defenders in the dust with his speed, however, standing at just 5’5”, Nelson is surprisingly powerful and can get it done in short yardage as well as being a constant homerun threat.
WR:
Marcus Freeman, sr., Benjamin Russell. With players like Haynes and Spivey to take the top off defenses, Freeman is the perfect compliment with his ability to make plays underneath through tunnel screens and jet sweeps. Freeman was the Wildcats’ air raid version of running the ball and made a ton of plays this season.
Marcus Haynes, sr., Reeltown. Reeltown is known for being physical in the run game and efficient in the passing game under coach Matt Johnson. Haynes allows the Rebel offense to be more dimensional with his ability to take the top off a defense. Haynes has been the deep threat and big play maker for the Rebels offense all year and is almost always good for a 40-yard touchdown at least once in a game.
Xavier Moon, sr., Central Coosa. Moon has some of the softest hands you’ll see around the tri-county area. From the slot, Moon is a matchup nightmare for most linebackers with his speed and fast cuts out of breaks. With freshman Majavious Culpepper taking over at quarterback, Moon has been a favorite target for the young signal caller, making the freshman’s transition to high school football easier.
TE:
Logan Lee, sr., Reeltown. Lee has been the driving force in the middle of the Rebel defense for years, but his selflessness at the tight end position has earned him the spot on The Outlook first team. Lee isn’t scared to get to get dirty in the Rebels’ blocking scheme but is also a nice underneath option for quarterback Gabe Bryant and helps keep the chains moving. Lee could have made this list at a variety of positions due to the fact he is one of the more complete football players you’ll find in the area. His leadership and playmaking in all phases will be missed.
LT:
Damien Lawry, sr., Benjamin Russell. Lawry is a tricky one to put a label on. Is he the unstoppable force or the immovable object? Either way, Lawry is a handful for defenses trying to stop the run. If Lawry is running downhill in the running game, you might need to make a business decision and get out of the way or end up as road kill. In the passing game, he’s just too big and quick to get around. Defensive ends and outside linebackers beware.
LG:
LJ Hill, sr., Reeltown. A true anchor on the offensive line, Hill is another case of one of those guys that could have made the list at a number of positions, but his lead blocking in Reeltown’s running game is essential to the program’s ability to run the ball. Hill doesn’t discriminate when it comes to dishing out punishment to opposing defenses.
C:
Wes Young, sr., Horseshoe Bend. Horseshoe Bend prides itself on running the football. Young is one of the reason’s coach Jeremy Phillips feels comfortable running the ball a vast majority of the plays on offense. Young has a high motor that stays churning for four quarters.
RG:
Tyler Colvin, so., Dadeville. Talk about a bully. Although he may come off as a sweet kid off the field, on the field Colvin spares no feelings and is fantastic in short yardage downs by just bulldozing ahead. Potential oozes out of the young man. Who is likely to be essential on the Tigers’ offense for the next couple years.
RT:
Colin Goodwin, jr., Dadeville. When it comes to blocking, very few have the footwork and toughness Goodwin shows on a day-to-day, snap-to-snap basis. Goodwin has been a leader on and off the field and can get it done in the passing game as well as the running game, moving defensive linemen easier than he should be able to. Goodwin would be named Comeback Player of the Year if there was an award to handout for bouncing back after suffering a lower leg injury during the 2019 season that left him sidelined for quite some time.
Moving to the defensive side of the ball, talent and leadership is scattered throughout, but the thing that sticks out is the youth on the All-Outlook defense. A lot of the players are coming back next season and could easily find themselves on this list again in a year’s time.
Defense:
FS:
Philstavious Dowdell, so., Dadeville. Phil is one of the best players for the Tigers and is only a sophomore. Dowdell is a ball hawk in the middle of coach Roger McDonald’s defense and has had several interceptions on the season, some even going to the house for touchdowns. Dowdell is a magician with the ball in his hands and according to McDonald is one of the most coachable players he’s dealt with in a long time. Barring injury, Dowdell should make this list for years to come.
SS:
Marquavis Brownfield, sr., Benjamin Russell. Very few things can get a football team excited like a defensive back that can lay the wood and Brownfield is that guy. Brownfield is not afraid to take on speedy receivers in the slot either. Brownfield is always around the football and swarms to the ball carrier. His love of the game is something you can see from the sideline as he’s always getting excited whether he or a teammate makes a play.
CB:
Johnny Brown, sr., Reeltown. Brown is an unbelievable athlete who sticks to receivers like a shadow on an alley cat. Brown has proven himself physically on the field without effort, but it’s his football IQ that makes him standout even more. His production and high energy makes him priceless to his football team.
Issiah Tolbert, sr., Dadeville. Although he missed some games this season, Tolbert was still a productive piece to the Tigers season that saw them make the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. The Tigers definitely missed him in his absence. Tolbert is a grinder and is always looking to get better. Gritty and tough, this is not a guy you want in your face on defense.
JaVuntae Holley, jr., Dadeville. Holley is great at defending receivers out of the slot. His ability to jump at his size is impressive as well, deflecting passes all season, including a handful against rival Reeltown. Holley has made a name for himself running the ball for Dadeville the last couple seasons, but has never been afraid to get his hands dirty on defense. Toughness is becoming a cliché for Dadeville players this season but it’s the best way to describe the players under coach McDonald this year.
MLB:
Lupe Mancillas, sr., Horseshoe Bend. Lupe is a silent assassin at linebacker. He doesn’t say much with his mouth, but instead would rather let the clapping from pads colliding do his talking for him. From the first snap until the last, he is coming full speed and with a purpose. Lupe finished with 108 tackles on the season.
Savon Spradley, so., Benjamin Russell. Throughout the season, the Wildcat defense was banged up but the one constant was Spradley. Spradley is the perfect linebacker for today’s game — a true sideline-to-sideline player and a tackle machine. His shorter stature makes him harder to find behind his big defensive linemen, allowing him to shoot through the line to make tackles.
ROLB:
Jaheem Brown, sr., Dadeville. Brown is a thumper that can lay the wood, yet drop into coverage and make plays against athletic receivers. Brown can put his fingers in the dirt and rush the passer or roam around and blitz from different locations. His flexibility at the position makes him extremely valuable.
LOLB:
Zyon Owens, so., Benjamin Russell. Owens has been a running back in years past and is arguably the best Wildcat running back this season, however with the lack of depth on defense, Owens was moved primarily to the defensive side, where he has shined. Because of his running back past, Owens knows which holes to look for and hits them. Owens also continued to show improvement with each passing game, eventually putting him on this list.
DE:
Gavyn Vickers, sr., Benjamin Russell. High motor, high energy — Vickers is all gas no brakes. Never taking a play off and never wanting help off the turf, Vickers leaves it all on the field each Friday night and shined late in games when he was needed most. Left tackles hate this guy because he never stops.
Jordan Parker, jr., Dadeville. Parker looks the part with his size and speed but also plays the part, getting sacks and tackles for loss on opposing teams while also holding the edge solidly. Even if he messes up, his athleticism allows him to make up for just about any mistake.
DT:
Onaje Brooks, sr., Benjamin Russell. In the two games Brooks missed, the Wildcats couldn’t stop a nose bleed. Brooks is a 300-pound monster in the middle that is shockingly light on his feet. Brooks also lays the wood on ball carriers as he’s able to produce a metric ton of power into tackles. Run away from this big boy, he’ll hurt you.
Dee Griffin, jr., Reeltown. Talk about a man amongst boys. Griffin is 6’2” and 250 pounds of “you don’t want this.” Griffin is far too athletic and quick for his size. He could realistically line up anywhere on the defensive line and it would be a mismatch. Quarterbacks always need to be leery of where No. 54 is on the field because he can wreck a game plan in a hurry.
Special teams:
K: Gunner Fourtenbary, jr., Dadeville. Fourtenbary is as automatic as they come at the high school level. He knows his range and limitations, which helps add to the high field goal percentage rate he has. His confidence went from shaky at best Week 0 to cool as a cucumber by the time the playoffs came, and we all know kicking is all confidence.
P: Holt Tidwell, jr., Horseshoe Bend. Tidwell, like many players, could have made this list at a multitude of positions. However, Tidwell’s punting ability is so natural and he seems to have a knack at finding a way to skip, hop, and roll the ball down to the opponent’s goal line.
KR/PR: Malcolm Simmons, fr., Benjamin Russell. The only freshman to make the list, Simmons is one of the most gifted athletes you’ll find at the high school level with the ball in his hands. He glides over the football field, wiggling his way past on coming defenders for huge Wildcat gains and touchdowns. It’s scary to think how good this kid can be one day. He finished the season with five special teams touchdowns. “He’s a special player,” Wildcat coach Kevin Smith said earlier this season. “He plays a year ahead of how he should. He’s fearless. He doesn’t even know he’s a freshman. He’s the type of guy you want to have back there on your kick return.”
Of course there are those who didn’t make this list that were in much consideration, but due to injury or other reasons were unable to make the list.
HONORABLE MENTION
Reeltown – Scooter Brooks, jr., RB; Benjamin Russell – Marcus Freeman, sr., WR; Horseshoe Bend – Jacob Turner, so., DE, Rylan Sharpe, so., LB/FB; Dadeville – DaQuan Doss, so., FB/OLB, Lane Smith, jr., QB/FS; Central Coosa – Trae Butler., so., WR/DB;