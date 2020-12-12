Benjamin Russell basketball coach Jeremy Freeman saw growth in his team despite a 74-46 loss to Auburn.
Freeman’s squad had faced Auburn just 10 days earlier but Freeman saw a difference.
“We fought,” Freeman said. “The biggest difference is we started to understand personnel.”
Auburn had a bench full of subs, something Tiger coach Chris Brandt did purposefully to start the season.
“We don’t know how COVID will play out,” Brandt said. “I added a few players to my team to start the season just in case.”
Brandt used his third team.
“The numbers were big for them,” Freeman said. “We changed defenses from the last time we played them. It certainly helped us out; we slowed the game down.”
With the visiting Tigers having more on the bench and Freeman missing a few players from the paint, slowing the pace helped but it still wasn’t enough.
“I’m missing my bigger kids,” Freeman said. “(Auburn) is a very physical team that takes a lot out of us. It takes a lot of energy out of us just to get a rebound and just to fight around under the basket to get position.”
The score may have been a bit surprising to some, but Freeman said it’s not indicative of the game played by the Wildcats.
“I think they did an outstanding job of giving effort,” Freeman said. “Our guys worked the game plan, that is the thing a coach asks for. I’m proud of them; it was an outstanding effort from them.”
Freeman used the game to work with his players.
“Use this muscle,” Freeman said to a player while holding his shoulders. “Don’t finesse them.”
To another player Freeman said, “We just got to do the little bitty things.”
Freeman said some teams might shy away from powerhouses such as Class 7A Auburn, but not the Wildcats.
“That is where you want to be,” Freeman said. “For us to get where we want to go, I’m going to continue to play those type of teams so we know where our range is.”
Freeman said the Wildcats are now 1-2 on the season with both losses against Auburn. The victory was against Briarwood Christian.
Benjamin Russell next faces Central Coosa Friday.
Lady Wildcats fall to Auburn
Only three shots fell from the floor for the Lady Wildcats in a 52-17 loss Thursday.
Taniya Davis and Regina Crew each sank three pointers in the second quarter and Tamya Harris made a shot in the third period.
Auburn held the Lady Wildcats scoreless from the floor in the first period but Tee Lawson was 3 of 4 from the line. Lawson finished the night 5 of 6 from the freethrow line. Bae Calhoun was a perfect 2 for 2 from the charity stripe and Roniya Hester and Zaria Robertson scored 1 point each going 50% from the freethrow line.