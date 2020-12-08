For the second straight season, Horseshoe Bend coach Julie Turner has been named the All-Outlook Volleyball Coach of the Year.
Turner pushed her girls to new heights this season, going on a 24-game winning streak to begin the season and posting a 28-4 regular season record. Turner has poured her heart and soul into the Generals’ volleyball program, working tirelessly with her girls to reach the team’s goal of going to compete for a state championship, which they did.
Despite not bringing home the title, the Generals modeled after their coach, showing a ton of heart and guts during their playoff run. The respect and camaraderie the Lady Generals have for Turner was on full display after being eliminated from the playoffs with all of the seniors sharing a special moment with Turner.
Not only does she get respect from her team, but Turner is highly respected amongst her peers and coaches who are always trying to figure out the secret formula to her success.
Turner has her work cut out for her next season with the amount of turnover the Generals are about to have as they graduate six seniors.
“I can’t say enough about this group of seniors,” Turner said earlier this season after the state championship. “They have been with me for four years and I knew four years ago we would be here because of their effort and the amount of perseverance they have had to overcome. Just to see everything they have overcome will lead them to become more successful young ladies. I’m looking forward to seeing what the future holds for each one of them.”
Despite losing some key players, knowing Turner, she will be looking forward to the challenge and putting her coaching skills on full display once again by bringing up a new group.
“We have a lot of young, talented girls coming back next season,” Turner continued. “They’ll be more experienced and I have no doubt they will come back and work hard and I’m also looking forward to seeing their futures as well.