Benjamin Russell senior Elijah Spivey is a specimen at the wide receiver position with his height and speed, but he impresses even more with the type of teammate he is on the sideline and in the huddle. Standing at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Spivey has the miraculous ability to turn 50-50 balls into 80-20 balls thanks to his ball hawking skills. He also leads by example through his play and encouragement of other teammates. When someone makes a play, good or bad, Spivey is the first to congratulate or lift them up.
“He’s a special player,” coach Kevin Smith said earlier this season. “He’s everything you want because he has traits you can’t teach, plus he makes everyone around him better. A talent like that will be missed, but you end up missing the person more. I can’t wait to see the things he’s going to do not just on the field, but off of it as well.”
Spivey is not only the best option at receiver for the Wildcats, but has also stepped in at quarterback in the absence of Carter Smith and played well. Spivey has multiple offers to colleges but has yet to make a decision on where he will be attending next fall.