Central Coosa’s girls basketball team hit the floor for the first time this season but struggled, losing 33-20 to Fayetteville.
Although the Cougars struggled, it was to be expected with multiple starters out quarantining. Despite being down a few players, the Cougars showed heart and hustle, even climbing back into the game in the early fourth before Fayetteville went on another run to finish the game.
“Having players out to quarantine is no excuse,” Lady Cougar coach Syreeta McKinney said. “We did not play to our potential and we didn’t execute the way I wanted us to. Right now we are going to regroup and hopefully stay healthy — that definitely hurt us (Thursday night) missing key players. I hate to lose area games but it’s early; we have the opportunity to come back and improve.”
The Cougars found themselves in trouble early in the first quarter, down 8-2 before going on a second quarter run to make the game a little closer. Kaylee Hand and Daja Pearson were the catalysts behind the second-quarter spurt, with Hand scoring four in the quarter and Pearson being the leading scorer for the Lady Cougars on Thursday, scoring nine of the 20 points the Cougars put up. Outside of Pearson and Hand it was tough sledding for the Cougars who accumulated most of their points from the free throw line. The Lady Cougars were able to create shots throughout the contest but couldn’t find the mark consistently.
“The youth showed up (Thursday night),” McKinney said. “We missed layups and didn’t run the offense properly, but that’s youth, these are seventh-and eighth-graders. But I can’t make excuses; the difference was that they out hustled us. I don’t want to be negative toward my team; a lot of it goes back to youth and just not being mature enough right now.”
According to McKinney, the Cougars’ defense is what needs the most work but she feels it’s a fixable problem, even with such a young team on the floor right now.
“Defensively we were nowhere near what I thought we would be,” McKinney said. “We are going to use the next couple days to regroup and work on our defense because it needs to improve before next Wednesday.”
Central Coosa will hit the floor next Wednesday at home to take on Horseshoe Bend.