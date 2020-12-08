To cap off a unique year, The Outlook wants to recognize the area’s volleyball talent and end the year than with a list of the top performing volleyball players from Tallapoosa and Coosa county teams.
Caly Carlisle, Sr., Horseshoe Bend.
Aggressive, aggressive, aggressive. Carlisle is always licking her lips, waiting for her chance to spike the ball as hard as she can. Her stats prove it as well with Carlisle racking up 252 kills on the season. Carlisle isn’t a one-trick pony; she filled up the stat sheet in a variety of ways. Carlisle had 99 serving aces on 390 attempts — which is roughly one in every four serves. She wasn’t afraid to do some of the dirty work either, going low for digs 167 times to keep her team alive. Carlisle is one of the more complete volleyball players you will find.
Kera Dunham, Sr., Central Coosa.
Dunham is everything you could ask for in a teammate; she works hard, plays hard and doesn’t let herself get down when a rare mistake happens. Dunham is the lifeblood of Reeltown’s volleyball program, bringing all the energy and getting fired up when a herself or a teammate makes a big play. As the floor general, Dunham never comes off the court. Like Carlisle, Dunham has a skillset that is comparable to a Swiss army knife — she can just about do it all. Dunham is beloved by her teammates and coaches and will be missed by the Cougars.
Timira Lawson, Sr., Benjamin Russell.
Lawson is a dominant player on the front line for the Wildcats and has been since she was put into the starting lineup three years ago. In just 27 sets played, Lawson made the most of it, accumulating 93 kills on 182 attempts on the season. Lawson is also a blocking machine, knocking down opponent attempts 19 times for Wildcat points. Lawson is a great athlete who can jump out of the gym and is quick on her feet. Coach Magan Ford can’t say enough about her senior stud, always finding ways to brag about Lawson’s play.
Harleigh Moss, Sr., Horseshoe Bend
While most of the girls on this list are versatile with the amount of positions they play, Moss has no limit to what she can do on the court. Scoring 132 kills, 69 serving aces and 160 digs, Moss essentially doubled all her stats from last season and then some. Moss was a huge contributor to the Generals’ success the last couple seasons and rarely came off the floor. Moss was consistent all season until the end, from the first point to the last. Moss is highly respected by her coaches and teammates for her willingness to play or do whatever it takes to win.
Kenzie Hornsby, Sr., Reeltown
A true team player who’s not scared to put her body on the line describes Hornsby. As Reeltown’s libero, Hornsby was consistent reading opposing team’s offenses, allowing her to amass digs all season. She was also a key contributor on offense, setting up her teammates for spikes as well as being a weapon serving the ball. According to coach Kelli Hilyer, Hornsby always brings a great attitude and has a work ethic second to none.
Ka’niyah Wilkerson, Jr., Dadeville
Wilkerson is a natural when it comes to volleyball; everything seems to come easy to her, from serving to setting up teammates — it’s all smooth, nothing forced. Wilkerson doesn’t get flustered on the court; she’s always cool, calm and collected and doesn’t let a moment get too big for her.
“She made my job so much easier in my first year,” Dadeville coach Vicky McDonald said. “She plays such a key role for us and had such a strong base coming in, but still continued to get better. She’s developing into a really great player.”
Honorable mention
Central Coosa — Daja Pearson, Tytiuna Isom; Horseshoe Bend — Kate Lewis, Karsen Kinman, Chloe Prickett; Benjamin Russell — Janiya Martin, Zaria Roberson; Reeltown — Bella Studdard, Bentley Baker; Dadeville —D’Aja Caldwell, Natori Gile