Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School's Aubrey Blackwell has been tabbed to take over the Benjamin Russell High football program pending Alexander City Board of Education approval Wednesday.
Blackwell has been the head coach of the Montgomery Catholic Knights since 2015 where he posted a 54-19 record in his tenure and finished as the Class 3A state-runner ups after losing to Fyffe 21-16.
Blackwell wrote an emotional letter to Montgomery Catholic which he thanked coaches, player and athletic staffs for the years he'd been there.
The news was broken by Montgomery Catholic School via their constant contact post.
"I would like to thank Coach Blackwell for all he has meant to Montgomery Catholic over the last 6 years," Montgomery Catholic Athletic Director Daniel Veres said in the release. "Everyone knows he is a fantastic football coach, but beyond that, he is the kind of man every single parent in this world would want to mentor their student. He is a great man, a great coach, and a great friend. I wish him all the best in the next step in his coaching journey."
Montgomery Catholic President Justin Castanza also wished Blackwell luck at the next level.
"Aubrey Blackwell has made a lasting impact on our students, our community, and our athletic program," Castanza said. "Our best wishes accompany Coach Blackwell as he makes the move to 6A football, but we remain prepared to compete at the highest level in the state and poised to hire an excellent coaching staff for next season and beyond. Our student athletes and parents know what Montgomery Catholic is capable of, and with new leadership this spring, we are all excited to look to the future."
Blackwell is replacing Kevin Smith who resigned in November.
When asked for comment, Benjamin Russell High Athletic Director Pam Robinson said that they cannot make any comments until after the board approves pending recommendations.