Friday night had it all at – a game that went into overtime, a shooting contest and a good hard fight for all involved.
Even so, it was the Benjamin Russell Wildcats who emerged victorious as the Coosa Cougars found an unlucky bounce end their night 56-54.
Throughout the game, it was a high-paced game that featured numerous lead changes but the first quarter set the tone. Central Coosa took the lead on a deep three that checked the range and coverage of the defense after the Wildcats held the lead for the first three minutes of the game.
From there, shooting got hot as both teams traded shots from beyond the arc but it didn’t lead to a lead change like many would’ve expected. After a stoppage of play that lasted 25-minutes, it was Coosa who came out firing once again.
Benjamin Russell’s squad struggled to find their groove as the opening quarter of play went to the Cougars by a narrow 14-10 margin.
Each team was closely matched in the second quarter. With it, came attempted three-pointers that looked to soften the interior defenses of each team. Of the misses, a shot finally landed as the Wildcats were the first to strike and tie the game up and then, they quickly added a jumper for a five-point lead over Coosa.
However, Coosa wasn’t going to go quietly despite the Wildcats finding their early stride offensively. Soon, the Wildcats knocked off seven unanswered points while the Cougars’ shots weren’t as sharp as they were in the first quarter.
A paltry halftime buzzer found Benjamin Russell up 28-19 but the game was far from over and the second half provided even more excitement.
The Wildcats struggled after halftime to cover loose balls or balls that could’ve gone either way against Coosa but on the other side, the Cougars weren’t able to convert those possessions into points which left their threats neutralized. Each team scored five points but it was the Wildcats who cracked first defensively.
Coosa managed to score seven unanswered points but the Wildcats’ margin remained in their favor by just three points. The 33-30 lead was soon under siege as the Cougars managed to steal the ball and score with a driving layup from Damarkus Sandlin but that wasn’t enough as Braylon Mckinney dropped a dime of a shot from outside the arc for the lead.
Coosa’s Sandlin struck again with a near buzzer beating three to give his squad a 38-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Midrange shooting is an art form in this day and age and the Wildcats’ Corey Millner struck first on a beautiful mid-ranger. But the recurring issue following that shot was the Wildcats’ continued struggles with converting possessions into points on their side of the court.
However, five points rattled off and the Wildcats found the game tied up all over again with a huge three-pointer from Qua Smith.
Coosa didn’t back down and managed to eke back ahead but it was Smith who struck again, from the corner this time, to give his team the lead. Both teams traded three-pointers but a timeout was soon called just as the crowd was beginning to get whipped up into a frenzy.
A three-point lead was not safe and Sandlin struck again to tie the game back up at 48 points apiece.
The Wildcats broke the tie again with a three-pointer but getting to the charity stripe consistently in the waning minutes was Coosa’s Quin Brooks. An and-1 attempt found the mark to tie the game up again at 51-all but the Wildcats had a chance to escape overtime on a 1-and-1 attempt with 4.6 seconds left in the game.
Overtime was not avoidable as the attempt bounced off the front of the rim and the Wildcats were left with just four minutes to determine the game.
Both teams kicked off overtime with a pair of three’s as Coosa’s Sandlin struck first while Benjamin Russell responded with a shot from Chris Foster.
With a chance to walk off with a free-throw attempt in the final five seconds, the Wildcats missed the shot but an errant pass from Coosa landed in the hands of a falling Millner who dished it to Gabe Benton. Benton managed to get the ball into the hoop as time was expiring to give the Wildcats the 56-54 win late.