Friday night’s game featuring the Benjamin Russell Lady Wildcats against the Central Coosa Lady Cougars was a dream performance for fans of good defense.
In the first quarter.
Once Benjamin Russell jumped out to a six-point lead in the opening quarter, the Lady Cougars of Central Coosa couldn’t manage to get back going, falling 50-17.
In the first quarter, the Lady Cougars scored first while Benjamin Russell made many mistakes passing or shooting. But the same could be said for the Lady Cougars, who saw their once three-point lead disappear in back-to-back shots. It soon became Benjamin Russell’s game once they had the lead.
Central didn’t score again in the first quarter, save for one made free throw, and Benjamin Russell knocked down enough to have a six-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The 10-1 scoring streak was enough for the Lady Wildcats to carry momentum into the second quarter as well.
Central only scored one point in the second quarter of play and Benjamin Russell, another 10 points for a commanding 20-5 lead at halftime.
For Central, things never got going for the program as Benjamin Russell just kept rolling through the second half.
Ultimately, the Lady Wildcats rattled off another 30 points in the second half while their opponent managed just 12 more points as a team.
In the end, Benjamin Russell exited with the 50-17 victory over Central Coosa.
Benjamin Russell head coach Latreisha Moon says her team needed this win.
“We needed it to build our confidence,” Moon said. “We’ve been practicing really hard. I told the girls if they play the way we’ve been practicing we will be fine.”