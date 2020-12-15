0409-COY Will Solomon2.jpg (copy)
Reeltown is currently sitting on the side until Dec. 28th after Beluah canceled.

The Reeltown Rebels announced that their game against Beulah was canceled Tuesday afternoon.

This move also affects the boys team.

Practice is slated to resume Dec. 28th for the girls program as basketball operations have been paused for awhile.

Darius Goodman graduated from South Carolina State University in 2015, has been working as a sports journalist since 2016.