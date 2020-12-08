With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing a wrench into everyone’s plans, people are finding ways to get creative. With many colleges being forced to cancel golf tournaments, Willow Point Golf & Country Club is taking matters into its own hands by hosting a tournament for college players and amateurs alike.
The Alabama-NW Florida Golf Foundation recently announced it will unveil the Inaugural Willow Cup, a collegiate and amateur event aimed to give a recognized playing opportunity to a diverse network of players, inspire a new generation of golfers and create awareness and support for the foundation.
“We are so excited to be partnering with the foundation for this inaugural event,” said Willow Point director of golf Matt Sheppard, PGA, who also currently serves as section secretary. “The Willow Cup ties in perfectly with our mission of expanding the game of golf within our section by inspiring the next generation of players. We see this event as another way to inspire golfers from all backgrounds as they continue their own golf journey.”
The Inaugural Willow Cup will take place Dec. 13-15 at Willow Point. The tournament will feature an invited field of 60 to 72 amateur golfers from across the PGA Section and the Southeast who will compete over 54 holes of stroke play. Nineteen colleges and universities will have participants attending the Willow Cup.
To make something like this happen is not cheap; over $12,000 was raised to help Willow Point host the event, which impressed Sheppard.
“We are really excited about the event,” Sheppard said. “We are thankful to be in a position to help these college kids and provide them with a playing opportunity to keep their games sharp for next year.”
For more information about the Willow Cup, visit alabamanwfloridapga.com.