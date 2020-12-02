Horseshoe Bend’s girls basketball team handled business Tuesday night as it pummeled B.B. Comer, 49-40.
The game was never really close, thanks to freshman Reagan Taylor who finished with double digit steals again, giving the Generals (2-2) a win in their first game back from Thanksgiving break. The Tigers trailed by 22 at one point but went on a run late in the fourth quarter to cut the lead down to nine by the final buzzer.
“I like the hustle we showed,” General coach Erica Meigs said. “We got out on defense and played hard. We still need work on the inside — getting our shots off and passing it better and little more. We’ve got to get better at handling pressure.”
The old adage of defense wins championships is as true as a statement as the sky is blue. Horseshoe Bend has been playing championship defense over the last couple games, giving the Generals a huge boost in confidence as they get into the meat of their schedule. Despite the great defensive effort, the offense has struggled at times, making the emphasis on defense that much more important.
“We are having trouble finding easy baskets so our defense has to be at the forefront,” Meigs said. “Forcing turnovers and getting fast break buckets is going to have to be the way we get it done and just creating shots when we can.”
Unfortunately for Meigs, she never knows who is going to be available each game with student-athletes being quarantined in groups over the first four games of the season.
“We’ve had an issue with giving out late in the game,” Meigs said. “This is the first game we’ve had nine girls available to play, so that was a relief. We’ve maybe had one practice with everyone there, so it’s been a challenge not knowing who’s going to be in from game to game, plus we aren’t in shape because of people missing time. But overall I was proud of them for sticking with it and coming out with a win.”
The constant change in rotation hasn’t been easy on the team or Meigs, but they’ve found the silver lining through it all.
“Someone asked me how the season was going and my answer was ‘stressful,’” Meigs said. “You never know who will be available until game time. One day at practice we only had four girls but they still wanted to practice and get better. The positive to not having everyone is being able to teach girls each position with some one-on-one time; I’ve been trying for years to get girls to learn other positions and this is kind of forcing our hand on that.”
Taylor led all scorers Tuesday with 24 points, most of which came in the fast break off turnovers she forced. Nadia Brooks and Kate Lewis both finished with eight points but in different ways with Brooks getting it done beyond the arc and Lewis getting to the free throw line.
Horseshoe Bend’s next game is Thursday night at home versus Lanett.