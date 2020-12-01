Central Coosa has been at the forefront trying to keep its students and residents within the community safe by moving school to online courses. Unfortunately, athletics has suffered in the meantime with five football games canceled during the fall and now multiple basketball games being rescheduled and canceled all together.
Girls basketball coach Syreeta McKinney and boys basketball coach Richard Bell have been working diligently with athletic director Brett Thomas to put together a schedule that best fits the needs of the team as well as the unpredictability of the coronavirus.
The Cougars canceled their Tuesday matchup against Reeltown, which would have been the season opener for both programs. The Jan. 19 matchup against the Rebels has been canceled as well as the Cougars have shortened up their schedule since the original schedule released two weeks ago.
Despite being affected by the virus more than others, Central Coosa is keeping a positive attitude throughout it all, hoping to reap the benefits of health when all is said and done.