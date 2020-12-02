Horseshoe Bend’s boys basketball team struggled in the second half in its first game back following the Thanksgiving break falling to B.B. Comer, 69-39, at home on Tuesday.
The Tigers jumped out to a 7-0 lead to start the game, forcing a timeout from General coach Chad Kison to stop the bleeding and calm his team down.
After the timeout, the score remained about the same the rest of the half with the Tigers hovering around a seven to nine-point lead for most of the half.
The second half was all B.B. Comer with the Tigers getting hot from three-point range, pulling away from the Generals (1-3) and taking home a road win.
“I thought we played well in the second quarter but got outplayed in the third,” Kison said. “We couldn’t match their athleticism in the third and fourth quarters and we got out of our game a little bit. They were hot from three and it’s tough to beat a team when they are shooting the ball like that. I thought we adjusted well on defense but they just stayed hot the whole time.”
The game was physical throughout and even got a little chippy at times, but despite being outsized, the Generals were determined to not be physically outplayed
“They were bigger than us, but that’s going to be most teams we play,” Kison said. “Still, we have to get better underneath with rebounding and not giving up a lot of second shots. We came out in the third quarter and got a few stops but we couldn’t make a shot. We really just couldn’t get things going offensively.”
Kison believes if the Generals can do the good things more consistently, they have a good chance of winning a few games in the grueling upcoming stretch.
“I would like to see more consistency through four quarters,” Kison said. “We need to bring high intensity defense for four quarters. Defense is going to have to be the kick start to our offense. We are struggling in the half-court right now but we still want to keep trying to improve the half-court offense. Overall just showing more consistency in every phase, we show flashes of being able to put it together but haven’t done it for four quarters.”
According to Kison, having several guys out the first couple games hurt, now that they are back they need time to get their footing and get into basketball shape.
“We had a couple guys come out for their first game — four guys were out, so they are trying to get used to things,” Kison said. “Basketball is a different type of tired versus football tired, so just getting them used to running up and down the court but we will get better.”
Despite the loss, Kison feels his team did some good things and stayed aggressive throughout the contest.
“Cole Johnson shot better (Tuesday) than he has been,” Kison said. “Gavin (Brazzell) is back and rebounded and made a couple shots with an and one. Holt (Tidwell) showed a lot of aggressive play, trying to get his legs back because this was his first game too, but overall I think we are getting better.”
Johnson finished with 11 points, which was the highest for a General on Tuesday night. Klark James finished second in scoring with 10 points.
The Generals have their work cut out for them. Starting Thursday the Generals play seven games in nine days; those that have missed time are sure to be in shape by the end of next week.