Reeltown has proven time and time again it is the epicenter in Alabama for showing support to friends and neighbors within the community.
People have shown up in droves to support programs within the school in the past and should expect more of the same this holiday season.
The Reeltown Marching Rebel Pride is hosting an online fundraiser through Rada Knives. Rada Knives is a great place to shop for cutlery in the kitchen. Knives are just the tip of the iceberg over at Rada’s as it sells all kinds of cooking wear, gear and utensils. Rada’s also sells a variety of delicious dips for whatever season, as well as cook books and complete kitchen sets, making great gifts for the holidays. For more information, visit the ‘Reeltown Community’ Facebook page or radafundraising.com.
The marching band isn’t the only extracurricular that needs assistance this winter. The Rebels’ girls basketball team is hosting a Krispy Kreme fundraiser to help with travel expenses, warm-up gear, etc. The sale goes on through Dec. 4. For more information, contact the ‘Reeltown Community’ or ‘Reeltown High School’ page on Facebook.