One of the biggest challenges for teams during the COVID-19 pandemic is keeping each other safe while still being able to practice and do group activities. One of the other challenges has been back-tracing people who have possibility come into contact with someone who has. It was a big scare when New England Patriot Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus a day after the Patriot played the Kansas City Chiefs, where Gilmore was spotted having a conversation with Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes.
Fortunately, not only is a vaccine for the virus in the works and progressing smoothly, but so are more durable and trustworthy masks. Helmetfitting.com has recently released its SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask which has already seen some interesting results and has piqued many schools’ interest, creating a demand market for the product.
Dana Marquez, Helmetfitting.com founder and associate athletics director of equipment operations at Auburn University, worked hands on to create the product for people like him who are active and need to have it on at all times of the day.
“This is for helping people who have to wear a mask, like I do, all day, every day,” Marquez said in a press release. “The science behind it is pretty amazing. The idea was to find a mask that our student athletes and coaches are comfortable wearing.”
Built for comfort, the SHEMA97 mask allows for easy breathing without leaving users feeling stifled. Weighing only 6 grams, this lightweight mask applies less pressure to the ears, while the applied functional nose support protects from external toxic substances. A cooling function allows for prime air circulation, and straps are easily adjustable with a sturdy toggle and lanyard.
The SHEMA97 uses nano fabric technology to protect the respiratory system from harmful substances and infectious sources. The micro dustproof fabric helps prevent the inhalation of airborne dust and potential virus-laden particles with a 97.1% fine dust filter rate. Its special purpose fabric filters particles down to one micron for superior protection.
The SHEMA97 mask has extended well past the gates of Auburn, reaching multiple SEC teams including the Tigers’ mortal enemy, Alabama. Nick Saban was seen rocking the mask a couple weeks back and made quite a stir with his face gear, landing an article on al.com and even being mentioned in tweets by top-tier sports reporters like Holly Rowe of ESPN.
With the virus not looking like it’s going anywhere anytime soon, Marquez’s invention may just be what sports teams need.
For more information about the SHEMA97 Functional Active Mask, contact Marquez at 334-707-3409.