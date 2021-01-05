The Lady Tigers of Dadeville had their work cut out for them entering play Tuesday evening at home.
Whether it was a bat or an all-around slow start that doomed the Lady Tigers, the result was another 20-point loss to LaFayette who left with the 44-24 win Tuesday.
Dadeville was last active on Dec. 17 against LaFayette and was dealt a 20-point loss then and Tuesday was the same as their court rust showed. The Lady Tigers flew around the court while Dadeville looked two steps too slow at times.
The first quarter was scrappy enough to keep the program just in range of the lead but that was the closest they’d ever get as the Lady Bulldogs pounded out an 11-7 first quarter lead.
The second quarter was a bit faster for the Lady Tigers but the offense never caught up. Relying on just two points from the free-throw line in their home gym, LaFayette picked up more momentum. Eventually, the halftime buzzer sounded and LaFayette’s lead swelled to 18-9.
As the third quarter got underway, a positive in the quarter was a field-goal that helped the program find some footing but things weren’t easy. Dadeville wasn’t able to close the gap to less than 12 points in the quarter but the steam ran out.
LaFayette had a commanding 36-18 lead. The fourth quarter was much the same before the Dadeville bat appeared.
The Lady Tigers managed to score six points but the eight the Lady Bulldogs managed to put up were enough to keep the lead and the win. Eventually, the game was halted for a bat that appeared but the game ended without play resuming.
Dadeville fell to LaFayette 44-24 marking their third straight loss.