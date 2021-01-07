It’s been nearly 50 days since the Dadeville Tigers last played a game with their head coach Jesse Foster was on the sidelines.
That period has finally come to a close as the Tigers welcomed their coach back following a bout with COVID-19. Foster says that having COVID was scary.
“It was one of the toughest situations that I have been through. Being on quarantine and away from my boys really frustrated me,” Foster said. “I am just blessed to say that I survived and thank the Lord for keeping me here.”
As Foster was quarantined originally for being in contact to someone else who tested positive for the virus and eventually, he too came up positive for the virus. It was the after-affects that led to Foster missing significant time.
“I was diagnosed with Flu and COVID-19 and ended up with pneumonia as well,” Foster recalled. “I was hospitalized for numerous days and the recovery time took longer due to breathing issues.”
As the days clicked off, the Tigers were able to pick up three wins with assistant coach Curtis Sharpe at the helm and Foster felt that it was tough being away from his program and the team. As he returns, Foster says that Sharpe did a wonderful job.
“I feel like he did a wonderful job going 3-1 in my absence, which I knew he could,” Foster said. “He is really passionate about his job and can handle all situations that arise.”
When he was notified he could return to the program, Foster couldn’t wait to get back to work. But with his return, he wants the community to wear a mask.
“Please, please wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing,” Foster pleaded. “COVID is real and should not be taken lightly. My new motto is ‘I would rather be 6 feet apart than 6 feet under."
The first game for Foster in his return happens to be against rival Reeltown. The preparation for that game will be hard but the Tigers will go with that they know.
“All we can do is go with what we already know,” Foster said. “Practice hard in this short amount of time, and focus on the task at hand.”