Horseshoe Bend’s two-game winning streak came to a halt Monday night on the road against B.B. Comer.
It was a disappointing 41-33 loss despite the program barely finding a way to lead against the Tigers. Part of the loss had to be counted by the program having three-weeks off since their last game. Another aspect was the program only having one practice entering the game also.
Even so, it was a tough loss but not as tough as the early season drubbing the Generals experienced in December.
“I think our guys are getting after it a little bit,” Generals head coach Chad Kison said. “They’re showing a little bit of tenaciousness they’re not going to sit back and wait. We improved. We lost by 30 the first time we played these guys so to come out and only lose by eight and be in the game the whole time, those guys never stopped playing.”
The first half of the game told the story for the Generals. The program was slow to shoot and slower on transitions. It took David Johnson knocking down a three-pointer to give the program any points.
With an 8-3 deficit, the Tigers were well in control of the game but Horseshoe Bend wound up fighting back to a 12-7 deficit at the end of the first quarter.
“Three weeks off kills us,” Kison said. “Offensively it kills, defensively, there’s no excuse for that. We’ve got to rebound better. Our size doesn’t really allow us to match up with guys – we’ve got to be more physical and learn we’ve got to box out better. We’ve got to get body on body and move them around a little bit.”
During the second quarter, the Generals were moving a bit better than before, even managing to pull their deficit to within two points of the leading Tigers. But when the Generals wanted to take the lead, a frenetic pace broke out for both sides resulting in the score remaining at 14-12. The Generals were unable to capitalize on any mistakes and the Tigers scored just five more points to enter halftime ahead of the squad 19-12.
As the third quarter got underway, the Generals were able to knock down a few early scores and pressure the Tigers but after a timeout, the momentum came to a crashing halt. Horseshoe Bend had a pair of costly turnovers in the 23-22 game that allowed B.B. Comer to squirt away with the lead once again.
The Generals managed to score once more in the third quarter but the Tigers held a 30-24 lead as the fourth quarter got underway. Horseshoe Bend was up to the challenge and managed to pull within three-points of the lead in the early minutes of the final quarter but B.B. Comer was not going to lay down.
The Tigers extended their lead on free-throws and miscues offensively from the Generals to capture the 41-33 victory. The Generals struggled offensively around the rim and no player really managed to get in a groove as many went cold.
Kison says that his players understand how to avoid cold spells going forward.
“I tell them to keep their heads up. If something’s not going right for you, play harder,” Kison said. “It’ll come to you eventually. I think we played hard tonight which I was very proud of.”