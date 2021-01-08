As the spring season looms, the Dadeville Lady Tigers softball program and many other programs in the state resumed operations.
Monday marked the opening of throwing period for baseball and softball programs and it gave head coach Jordan McGuire chills.
“Throwing is just the beginning of the season and it always gives me chills to be out on the field with the teams again,” McGuire said. “We can do one to five sessions but it is not the same when we are all together.”
For many, the starting point is always right in the throwing period. McGuire says that she’s glad the period is here.
“I can only prepare so much in my mind,” McGuire said. “I have to see where the girls are and what we need to work on, so I need a starting point.”
Even though the team is able to look to 2021, the sting of last year still remains fresh in his mind. The Lady Tigers had six seniors last season and there is a sense of unfinished business. McGuire says that he had big plans and hopes for the season behind those seniors but will never know how it would’ve turned out because the season never happened.
It’s too early to set a roster for a program for the upcoming season but McGuire is aware of his teams’ returning make-up.
“I have another great group of seniors who are ready to lead,” McGuire said. “Only five players from last year’s team will return for this year. Therefore, this year I think our younger girls will be stepping up to the challenge to fill the shoes of the 2020 seniors.”
With the players that are returning it’s easy to feel like there is a lot to work with. The program’s seniors are extremely hard-working in McGuire’s eyes and he feels as though they’ll set the example for how hard the rest of the team needs to work.
Throwing periods help build team chemistry as well in a unique way.
“It starts building towards the team chemistry by bringing the girls to the same place, running through the drills, building the hype, and having common goals,” McGuire said. “They see each other during school, but this really starts the foundation for the next four months.”
But pitching is hard to replace and the Lady Tigers lost three pitching arms last year. They do have a potential for three new pitchers on their varsity squad but it will still be hard to replace those arms. The throwing period allows for pitchers to throw and work out their arms ahead of the season but it has another impact too.
“We get them partnered up for drills and they have to put in extra work too,” McGuire said. “Most of the pitchers and catchers are usually working all year long. It gives them a chance to bring it together with the team.”
As the days click off for the programs hoping to return to the diamonds they call home, McGuire says that he has hope for the 2021 season to be played.
“We didn’t know what to expect last year and we still really don’t,” McGuire said. “But with fall and winter sports continuing to play I hope we get to play and finish this year.”
There will still be a few more regulations and guidelines teams will have to follow if they hope to play through the course of their season but to McGuire, that will make the season one-of-a-kind.
As with many sports, momentum is more prevalent in softball. When a down game occurs, it can spur a week of losses; but when COVID-19 is thrown into it – it’s hard to get a grasp of how to build momentum.
“We can only prepare for what we know is coming with the competition on the field,” McGuire said. “We can adapt to the rest of the information as it presents itself.”