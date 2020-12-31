It’s been a few years now since Central-Coosa reached the pinnacle of Alabama basketball with a state title.
Since then, a coaching change to Richard Bell occurred and of course, the constant battle beyond the floor with the COVID-19 pandemic took over and gripped the nation. Even so, there’s been one constant that the Cougars can count on. It’s the state title in 2019 that hangs prominently in the minds of everyone.
Bell says he hasn’t felt any pressure on him to succeed as the coach.
“I never felt any pressure here at Coosa. I have coachable, likable kids here,” Bell said with a smile. “Plus, Coosa kids love basketball so it doesn’t take much to motivate them. I love basketball. They love basketball. Sounds like a cool match to me.”
As 2020 draws to a close, the Cougars hold a 2-1 record, the only blemish being a loss to Benjamin Russell High that snapped a seven-year winning streak. But as the Cougars and many other teams prepare for a hopeful spring stretch, the silver-lining of the loss is easily found.
“The loss helped us work on our weaknesses from a defensive and offensive standpoint,” Bell said casually.
Even though the pandemic has caused many more changes to their schedule than expected, the program forges on with practice despite not knowing if their next game will happen. Even that has its disadvantages though as seniors who hoped to play many more games in their high school careers are finding their chances slowly slip away.
For Bell, he can’t help feeling bad for his seniors or the development of team chemistry.
“I feel bad for the seniors because they won’t have an opportunity to play a full schedule,” Bell said. “Plus, COVID is hurting all teams from developing team chemistry.”
Numerous athletes through this season have had to miss significant play time due to quarantines, but that doesn’t stop the Cougars from moving ahead.
Even though the team doesn’t have any players that are being recruited this season, the Cougars are constantly searching for a leader for their program. Team leadership is in a state of flux as they’re working with a ton of youth.
Bell says that the program will keep building the foundation for a strong team and hope to hit the ground running when the calendar flips to 2021.
Of course, the 2021 spring schedule will feature many more area games and the hopes for a strong finish to the season. Central-Coosa is preparing to face more area games with the hopes of a postseason trip down the line.
“We know the second half of the season is about area games,” Bell said. “We are preparing for those teams.”