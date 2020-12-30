It’s taken a year for the Wildcats to get used to their head coach, but walking through their facility and checking out practice is a tell-tell sign of the progress they have made.
Observing a three-hour practice at the gym during the holidays doesn’t sound like much, but it is.
The only sounds that came from inside the gym, sans coaches, were a steady whistle and the ElectroMech scoreboard that buzzed the end of a drill.
“I always tell them this is a classroom setting and this is a serious setting,” Benjamin Russell head coach Jeremy Freeman said. “Each situation that we have during practice coincides with a situation that we have to carry over inside the game. In a game setting, there’s not going to be any chatter amongst each other as far as trying to get uplifted. Everything is moving systematically.”
Even though the team hasn’t been to the state playoffs since 2017, Freeman’s program has begun to take shape from the foundation on up. The Wildcats program has the benefit of a head coach that has won a state title when he took Central Coosa to a state championship in 2019. However, the 1992 alumnus of Benjamin Russell isn’t resting on his laurels.
Building a winning tradition back into the school is what he’s after.
“I told them, what we have to worry about is what we are going to do with the program,” Freeman said. “Our goal for our program is to eventually be a state champion. We’re starting with young people and we have a mixture of older guys but we have a very young group. Trying to get them to buy into the system and build towards the playoffs so we can start working towards our goal of being a state champion.”
Freeman took the team to a 3-16 record during the 2019-20 campaign. But now, the pandemic-torn season finds the Wildcats holding a 3-2 record.
It’s a winning record that outshines what the Wildcats posted at this point of the year in 2019 at 2-8, and should build confidence for 2021.
“It certainly does,” Freeman said. “This is a slow grind and I told them this is something that we’re going to work with. It’s super exciting to have something to work on going into the new year as far as a positive outlook on our schedule.”
Even in their shortened first half of the season, the Wildcats have a win over Central Coosa, Freeman’s previous program. The Wildcats’ early season can be traced back to how the program practices and how they combat quarantine absences.
“This new style of basketball is different from when I came up; people were pretty much set into one position, but in today’s society, people are pretty much position-less,” Freeman said. “What I try to do is incorporate everyone into every drill. Even if you’re a big-man or a guard, you’re going to pretty much do the same thing. We need multiple ball-handlers to be effective in the offense that we’re running. The way that we’re going to do that is to keep everyone involved and being able to touch, dribble and shoot the ball as well.”
The program put an emphasis on free-throws during practice, spending nearly 30 minutes at the charity stripe.
No one is guarding a player during a free throw, but there is more that goes into it then what spectators see.
“Once you get a rhythm of seeing the ball go through the net, then when we get out there and do our drills without shooting, it kinda helps them guide the ball and shoot the ball a little bit better knowing they had the touch to make the shot from the free throw line. That’s a rhythm situation and you’re always going to be in a situation where you’re going to shoot free-throws in a game.”