Basketball’s come to the period of the season where many get to rest, relax and prepare for the long and grueling spring stretch on the court.
The Horseshoe Bend Generals have some improvements to make on an otherwise positive first half of the season.
Head coach Chad Kison has been on the sidelines this season calling the shots and while his team has lost some games closely, they’ve also managed to win close games as well.
Of their adjustments this season, the program should continue to show up ready to play every night. That doesn’t discount the talent of the programs they faced, it’s just an internal work that the Generals have to work on if they hope to steal wins in the second half of the season.
Horseshoe Bend is not immune to having players miss play time due to COVID-related quarantine processes.
The Generals are able to keep going forward after a loss because the program has solid cohesiveness.
“We seem to take the punches as they come and play with what we have,” Kison said. “We all look around the locker room and say ‘Let’s do it boys’ and go out and step up and play. I’m very proud of how we are reacting and keep fighting through changes.”
Even so, those changes usually require a program to adjust how they perform on the court. Not for the Generals. They’ve caught Kison off guard with their ability to adjust better than he though.
“The guys have stepped up and taken on their new roles and gone with them,” Kison said. “I am proud of how we have adjusted but hope to have everyone at the same time soon.”
The Generals players are all around the same size. It does help play into coaching versatility on the floor.
“When you have limited numbers and many around the same size - it makes it a little easier,” Kison said of coaching versatility. “I don’t have much size so the guys we have can play up or down in the zone. I have made a point to coach all positions to everyone so they can adjust when put into a new role.”
Going to a game for the Generals will make one thing clear, the offense usually flows best Holt Tidwell is active on the floor. The answer for how the athlete manages to make an impact on the floor is pretty simple.
He’s been a constant for the Generals.
“Through all the changing lineups, he seems to be a constant for us lately and has the capabilities to score inside and outside,” Kison said. “He gives a chance to create with him and get other people open. He is coachable and understands when I tell him what we need and he usually can do it.”
Even looking at Tidwell as the main piece of the offense, it doesn’t take long to find the other playmakers of the squad that surround Tidwell. Kison says that Tidwell is becoming a good all-around player while Klark James has stepped up at the point-guard position.
“This is his first year there and I have seen major improvements,” Kison said of James. “He is learning the position and improving.”
James and Tidwell are just two of those pieces but around the floor, Aubrey Hill, Trent Connery and Jacob Turner have also improved.
No team is without parts of their game to work on. A few nagging issues plague the program and Kison hopes to improve on it ahead of the spring half.
“I believe we need to improve our rebounding. We don’t have true jumpers and can’t play above the rim - so we need to get body on body and be more physical,” Kison said. “I also think limiting the turnovers is a must. We get too caught up in moving forward and throw unnecessary passes. That leads to points for the opposing team.”
Every coach will admit games are learning steps and Kison is no different in this regard. He wanted to see his program play better at Ranburne on Dec. 8 but hopes for improvements after the program adjusts.
“I think we have stepped up and become a better pressing team. I think we are moving the ball better and getting better looks,” Kison said. “I have stressed that in practice that we don’t have to settle for jump shots but can get to the basket.”
Even so, the Generals have a number of positives to build from after the holiday break. Kison surely believes in his squad and hopes to continue playing basketball afterwards.
“This first half has been a positive for us and I am proud of what we have done,” Kison said. “Hopefully we can continue to play and not get shut down. I believe this team will continue to rally around each other and be great teammates.”