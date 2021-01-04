The Reeltown Rebels’ return to the hardwood is delayed once again to start 2021.
The Rebels have seen their season halted since their matchup against Beulah was canceled back in December. The program has been out of action for 23 days.
Reeltown Athletic Director Matt Johnson confirmed that the Lady Rebels’ basketball team is on quarantine and their games against Saint James has been canceled. The boys program will return to action Friday against area foe Dadeville.
The Rebels also have a game scheduled for Wednesday but it’s still to be determined, Johnson said.
Reeltown has not canceled the basketball season for either program and is committed to giving their student athletes an opportunity to play.
“We will continue the season as normal as we possibly can while continuing to follow all the guidelines and procedures in place from Reeltown High School and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education,” Johnson said via text. “We will do everything we can do to give our student athletes an opportunity to play as well as continuing to follow protocol.”