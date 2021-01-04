2021 is officially here for local programs and so too are the second wave of games associated with the long basketball season.
For Horseshoe Bend, the little things took away their lead after halftime and despite a valiant effort at a comeback victory, the Lady Generals fell 50-47 to the Lady Tigers.
“We just fell short,” Lady Generals head coach Erica Meigs said after the game. “I thought the girls put up a good effort.”
As the program took to the floor, there was a two-game losing streak hanging over their head. With some of their early errors, things weren’t completely out of hand for Meigs’ program but the rust showed.
B.B. Comer didn’t really pose too much of an issue as their mistakes mounted early. Even the Lady Tigers let Nadia Brooks get free for a wide-open three that gave the Lady Generals a three-point lead.
After grabbing the lead, it just continued to grow for the program. The Lady Generals soon held an 11-6 lead at the end of the first quarter and fouls, weren’t even a factor in the game at that point.
In the second quarter, the fouls began to creep into the stat book. A foul for Reagan Taylor, done as an attempt to stop a turnover and ensuing fast break was soon joined by another 10 seconds later. The fouls continued to come as their third hit the board and even played into their scoring drought.
The Lady Generals found the game tied at 11-all but was able to keep their foe at bay. Taylor hit a three and then Abigail Cheatham knocked in a solid mid-ranger to give their squad a five-point lead. But it was short lived as the Lady Tigers slashed to the rim for a lay-up.
Despite maintaining the lead, the Lady Generals had seven total fouls and the Lady Tigers, who trailed by nine-points entered the second half down 22-21.
With a precarious lead, any form of momentum shift could be catastrophic. B.B Comer capitalized with a shooting foul to take the lead from the Lady Generals in the first 20 seconds of the third quarter. From there, Horseshoe Bend wouldn’t hold the lead again in the final 16 minutes of play.
Horseshoe Bend struggled to get the ball from the Lady Tigers in the first few minutes of the third quarter. Even so, the Lady Generals still had a chance at the lead but a poorly advised pass led to a turnover and the momentum they were looking for never came to fruition.
The Lady Tigers held a 38-29 lead at the end of the third quarter but the Lady Generals were not going to go quietly. Horseshoe Bend found a sliver of life in the early stages of the fourth quarter and managed to tie the game up with just four minutes left in the final quarter.
“We tried to put more pressure and make a comeback,” Meigs said. “We need to work on passing and looking up the floor against the press. These girls never give up. They know they have to keep playing til the buzzer sounds no matter the score.”
But with all brewing comebacks, the Lady Generals couldn’t keep it going as B.B. Comer pulled away with a lead once more.
Meigs’ squad fell flat late as they couldn’t manage to outscore their foe in the end. The loss extended their losing skid to three-straight.
Caly Carlisle led the Lady Generals in the loss with 14 points as Cheatham knocked in 11 of her own.