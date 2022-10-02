Eddie and Jennifer Durrett feel something is missing in downtown Alexander City — enough restaurants to provide dining options to locals and to attract tourists.
The couple who entered the tourism business a year and half ago by purchasing the Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast want to be a larger part of the tourism industry in the Lake Martin area. As a self-described foodie and craft beer enthusiast, Eddie Durrett wants to create a family restaurant where family and friends can gather for lunch or dinner while enjoying craft beer made on the premises.
“You can’t call it a bar,” Durrett said. “You can’t call it a brewery. You can’t call it a restaurant. It’s so much more than that. It’s a community gathering place.”
Durrett had been searching for a building downtown to suit the needs, but found the best option to be the Bud Porch Center owned by the City of Alexander City.
Durrett’s vision is based on similar establishments in Europe, where families mingle with one another while enjoying a meal. Durrett described an experience while training in Ireland for his full time job with Dell Technologies. The day ended with Durrett going to an Irish pub, but not the one frequently portrayed in movies with large amounts of drinking.
“I was in Ireland for St. Patrick’s day,” Durrett said. “The CEO of the company picked me up. We went to a Galic football game with his kids and dog. After that we go to the pub. The kids and dog are running around playing. It’s an atmosphere that is not a bar.”
Durrett said it's like the larger informal gathering spaces at fellowship halls with large tables.
“This will not be tables of four,” Durrett said. “It will be long tables and people eating together at tables of 8 and 12. There will be groups of four that might not have come together but they will have an opportunity to socialize.”
Durrett said his vision for Lake Martin Brewery is similar to that he found in Ireland.
“You have to distinguish between a restaurant, brewery and a bar,” Durrett said. “It’s not the atmosphere of a bar at all.
“If you have never seen it, it's hard to understand. You walk into these establishments and kids are over in the corner playing games. You got moms talking. Dad is watching a sports event. It’s not a loud obnoxious place. It's a low key place that is meant for a family to come out and enjoy not only themselves but with friends and neighbors.”
Durrett said the name plays off the area in hopes it attracts those wanting to come to Lake Martin to come downtown. The same idea applies to the craft beer Durrett would like to brew too, but no commercialized beer from the industrial size breweries would be available. Durrett said he has done his research in the area — eating at many of the restaurants and trying various watering holes.
“It’s a community atmosphere we are trying to bring,” Durrett said. “We are trying to fill a community need of more food options. We need more places. We are also trying to fill the community need of needing and wanting more things to do.”
Durrett said the restaurant will be far from five star dining, but no slouch either.
“We are not trying to compete with Springhouse,” Durrett said. “I’m not trying to compete with Castelluccio’s. But you should walk away with the idea you had something exceptional. We want to keep our price point to where it's an affordable option.”
A gourmet neapolitan style pizza is definitely in the works. Durrett said he and his wife are experimenting with recipes in the kitchen of Mistletoe Bough and have tried nearly 50 different pizza recipes and nothing is frozen.
“We are trying to hone in on our recipe,” Durrett said. “We will do our own dough, our own freshly made sauce. Everything we have done already, we think is better than what we can get here but we aren’t satisfied yet. I promise you it will be superior to what you will get within a 60 mile radius.”
Durrett is striving for the same perfection in craft beer. The brew room will be smaller than a two car garage with beer stored in the Bud Porch’s vault with taps either side of the vault door.
“Everything today is made in America — that is a thing,” Durrett said. “We are bringing a craft. We are bringing something that is not commercialized.”
Durrett wants windows into the brew room so everyone can see what is going on.
“We want exposure to the process,” Durrett said. “People want to ask questions about the science and we want to answer the questions. The process itself is simplistic in terms of the steps but there is so much science behind it.”
The craft beer is meant to be savored, not just a means to quench a thirst.
“I consider myself a craft beer enthusiast,” Durrett said. “I love the artisanship of it. I don’t just guzzle a beer. I take a sip of it. I try to understand how it was formulated and what the aroma is. What is the taste?”
Durrett compares the craft beer tasting experience in a restaurant to that of wine tasting and experience.
“It’s like a good wine,” Durrett said. “If you ever talk with a good sommelier they talk about your fore palate and rear palate. The sensations reviewing a wine and beer are the same. It is a similar type person that seeks out this type of establishment. What will happen is people will come from Montgomery, Auburn, Birmingham for the day. They will come here and stay for the weekend.”
Finding Alexander City
The Durretts didn’t come searching for Alexander City and Lake Martin. The couple was seeking a bed and breakfast about 10 years ago as part of a partial retirement plan. The first plan to buy a bed and breakfast fell through when their home didn’t sell.
Then the opportunity for Mistletoe Bough came along.
“The home brought us here,” Durrett said. “We came to visit and fell in love with the town.”
Family started asking questions about the area and the Durretts happily answered about their new found home.
“I described it as a modern day Mayberry,” Durrett said. “It’s not because the town is set up that way, it was because of interactions with the community. We show up here and the next day people are bringing us pies. They are knocking on the door and saying they are happy we are here. It’s like wow, this is great.”
The Durrett’s now interact with guests from across the country and the world; from places such as England, Singapore and Germany. Not only are the Durrett’s hosting them in the Mistletoe Bough but they are being stewards of the community.
“On average we have a chance to promote services at least 70 times a month,” Durrett said. “Of the 70 times, probably 35 to 40 are going to Castellucio as the first option. Then the rest of the time they are going to Kowlagia, Springhouse, The Waverly Local.”
Durrett wants to use the Lake Martin Brewery as a way to keep the guests in town, capturing more of their time walking around downtown meandering through the shops and other establishments.
“I look at this community and when I think about past community leaders, it's all focusing on the lake,” Durrett said. “They have brought services to them. How do we draw them this way for tax revenue? That is what we are trying to do. We are not trying to disrupt this community. The community is articulating a need and we are trying to meet it.”