We’ve all heard people talk about the importance of a downtown when it comes to economic growth in a city.
The downtown must be well-maintained, well-lit, well-decorated and well-varied in its shops and stores.
Downtown Alex City has done a wonderful job of maintaining the area, it is always decorated just enough for the seasons and it is well lit. The shops are also a great variety of options. From casual fine dining at Castelluccio’s, to lady’s clothing boutiques to wines and cigars, and now a video game arcade!
Sure, there are a few empty shops here and there. The courthouse and old city hall are quite an eyesore too. The “round-about” isn’t very round either, but that should be a topic of discussion for another time. But downtown needs life. What better way to introduce a little life into downtown than with an attraction like a brewery/restaurant combination?
I’ve heard there is opposition from the Baptists across the street. Something about having a store selling alcohol too close to their building. Now, I’m not a drinker anymore, but I don’t see how this would be a problem.
If the city has the building for sell, maybe the Baptists should buy it and turn it into something good for downtown. Something that will attract the younger adults to the area.
Everyone in town is old, like me. We need some youth spicing up our area and bringing fun back to our city.
I think the brewery is the best thing to happen to the city in a while. Except that arcade. That will be great for the kids. And the brewery could bring in so much good traffic to the city. Why are we so afraid of change? Why fight everything exciting in this city just because it is different?
I’ve never seen a city so set in their ways and so afraid of change. I hope things will change. We need change or we die.
Mayor, Alex City residents, reporters, whoever reads this: Support this sell. I have nothing to gain from this. I don’t know these folks wanting to buy the building. I don’t drink. But I will send my friends who do to town to enjoy themselves. And if there is food coming too, you bet I will be there!
Thomas P.
Alexander City
