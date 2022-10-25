But the decision Monday night wasn’t without debate. Two council members who were expected to be absent made a last minute appearance. Councilman Bobby Tapley made a 10 hour round trip from north Georgia and councilman Jimmy Keel left his home where he was recovering from surgery to be a part of the vote. Both Keel and Tapley voted “no” on the $100,000 sale but not without debate. And not without signs of descent from members of the First Baptist Church in the audience at Monday’s council meeting.
Keel asked for the decision to be tabled until late November when other possible options could be discussed. Tapley seconded the motion but the delay was shot down in a 4-2 vote.
Tapley, who is a real estate agent, emailed comps of properties showing the city wasn’t getting what the building and property were valued at.
“I think we are selling the building below market value,” Tapley said.
Other council members recalled similar votes for economic development where the city gave away property for the development of Chick-fil-A and for the development of a hotel.
Councilman Eric Brown said the sale of the Bud Porch Center could bring more to the table for downtown Alexander City.
“When the city moved from downtown, one of the largest concerns was that if the city moves it leaves a void in downtown that negatively affects businesses downtown,” Brown said. “This is an opportunity to draw more foot traffic to downtown. More people than have ever been downtown to see what is available downtown. This is an opportunity to take an older building, that is a beautiful building. This is economic development for downtown.”
Brown’s remarks were met by shaking heads in the audience who held signs saying “Respect the church” and “Vote No.”
Discussion over the last three weeks of the potential sale centered over debate of morality and legality of selling a property by the city at less than its value.
Get Exclusive Members Only Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The council had spent the last two council meetings hearing from the public, mostly those connected to the First Baptist Church in opposition to the sale.
At Monday’s meeting the comments were held after the vote, and Keel and Tapley left the meeting to return home and to north Georgia.
Comments centered mostly on morality and what is the church. Some commenters said the church is the hearts of the congregation, not the building. At one point one member of the audience was escorted from council chambers.
Some council members said the city may have made a mistake in not engaging the church earlier in the process, but the deal was not much different than other real estate transactions the city had conducted for economic development.
Ed Durrett is the entrepreneur who is developing Lake Martin Brewing Co. and said he was surprised at the push back on the idea, but hopes everyone can move ahead in the future cordially.
“I did not realize the negativity this would bring,” Durrett said. “We are just baffled at the outcrying.”
Durrett said some of the comments got personal and judged him and his wife’s Christianity. But Durrett said he wants to let the past go and move on.
“I hope in time we can heal as neighbors,” Durrett said. “I hope we can put this in the past.”
Cliff Williams is a staff writer for Tallapoosa Publishers.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support our tireless efforts to gather and report your local news by subscribing or making a contribution.
Stay informed with our Free Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.