“How close is too close?”
“It’s undervalued.”
Those are the sticking points about the possibility of a restaurant that would serve beer brewed onsite, just across Church Street from First Baptist Church of Alexander City. Those for and against the idea made passionate pleas to the council during a public hearing Monday — one to honor the position of the church in the city’s history and the other to grow downtown Alexander City.
Many from the church’s congregation filled the Alexander City City Council chambers to show their displeasure that the city is considering the sale of the Bud Porch Center to create Lake Martin Brewery.
The church’s senior pastor Dr. Steve King said the church’s “level of commitment and partnership and contribution and influence in this community” over its 150 years in downtown Alexander City should count for something.
“That should factor into your choice,” King said. “There is a reason why a historic marker is located on the corner of our church property. It is there because our church has served as a cornerstone for this community since day one. That place and role our church serves here should be recognized and honored by this council in light of this business proposal.”
There are no city ordinances governing how close an establishment that serves alcohol can be to churches and schools. The only state law on the books — AL Code § 45-34-20 (2018) — relates only to unincorporated portions of Henry County.
King raised the question of “How close is too close?”
“I’m not a very strong man, but if I could pick up a concrete block and stand on the corner of my church property and throw that concrete block and it land on the property of an alcoholic establishment, I would hope that we could all agree that’s simply too close,” King said.
Those supporting the creation of the restaurant said it could be the start of drawing people downtown. Kevin Dixon moved to Alexander City in June from Lilburn, Georgia.
“This decision could be a historic moment for Alex City to determine if you are looking to progress and become a city that helps a younger generation want to move here and want to work here, open business here,” Dixon said. “This decision could impact younger folks to not want to open a business for fear they are going to get turned down because it's not going to work because of a decision like this.”
Main Street Alexander City Director Stacey Jeffcoat said one of her jobs is to help recruit businesses to locate in downtown. Jeffcoat said the idea of a restaurant serving beer it brewed would help grow downtown Alexander City.
“I think this business venture is great for downtown,” Jeffcoat said. “Nobody wants to go to a town and go to one dress shop or one restaurant. The more variety we have the more reasons we give people to come downtown.”
City Council President Buffy Colvin tried to clear up what she called misconceptions of the idea at hand. Colvin said it wouldn’t be a bar or large scale brewery.
“It’s not going to be a Laverne and Shirley,” Colvin said. “They are not going to be distributing beer to other places. It is a restaurant that is going to brew their own beer and sell it in their establishment.”
Sherra Claunch is a Sunday school teacher at the church. Claunch said she lost her father and mother in law to alcoholism. Claunch said she doesn’t want to see an establishment serving alcohol next to her church.
“I love my church and I object strongly to a brewery right next door to our church, the Lord’s house,” Claunch said. “When we go to church, we don’t want to see a brewery sign and a brewery building when we come to worship our Lord.”
Others suggested looking at other towns such as Opelika where investment in downtown for establishments distilling and serving alcohol has led to a rebirth.
“Look at Opelika 30 years ago,” Suzanne Scholz said. “It was just the churches and boarded up buildings. Now they have totally revamped it.”
The church’s chairman of deacons, Carl King, was surprised at how the city had gotten to this point of the sale of the Bud Porch Center even being on the table.
“I’m disappointed we don’t have a better bidding process on property.” King said. “I was surprised to hear that we didn’t have a bid on the building, it was just sold out right at a certain price. If concerned about revenue, I believe you could have gotten more money for it.”
Church member Steve Arnberg knows area real estate as that’s his area of expertise. Arnberg said the process needs to be paused to allow other options to be considered for the Bud Porch and to allow an appraisal of the property.
“I haven’t had a chance to determine what the value of the building is,” Arnberg said. “It is certainly more than $100,000. I certainly understand you can’t put a price tag on commerce to bring something in.”
Councilman Bobby Tapley helps clients buy and sell property as a real estate agent. Tapley is like Arnberg on the value of the property.
“Looking at the comps, it is a lot less than what has sold and been listed around here,” Tapley said. “It’s undervalued.”
The city council has sold or given away property at a discount in recent years. The council approved selling property to developers for Chick-Fil-A for $100 and in kind services. The property next to it was basically given to developers for the creation of a hotel. The Russell Main Office was sold to developers for $1.
Currently the city is seeking requests for proposals for the old city hall and police department downtown. But it is pretty much understood the city would give the properties away to someone with a viable idea and the funding to perform necessary renovations.
All of those transactions are allowed under state law when a council believes there is an economic benefit to the city through the creation of jobs and/or tax revenue.
The Bud Porch Center was built in the Great Depression as a post office. It was then used by Tallapoosa County before county offices moved to the Tallapoosa County Courthouse Annex.
King said he couldn’t confirm if the church would make an offer on the building.
Councilman Eric Brown said he too had lost family to alcohol. Brown explained an uncle died at the age of 52.
“He was my role model growing up,” Brown said. “He chose to allow alcohol to rule his life. I 100 percent understand what it is to lose someone to their choices.”
Brown said education is the key to many issues that have both good and bad consequences.
“Is alcohol good or bad? Is money good or bad? Is food good or bad?” Brown asked. “We all know the answer to those questions. To me the answer is in education. All three of those handled poorly is detrimental to the people and the lives around them.”
Brown challenged everyone to avoid the small argument and come together to support everyone.
“I feel like we have way more important things we need to be coming together on as a community at our current state of affairs,” Brown said. “There are help wanted signs everywhere. I feel like all of our churches need to put down the walls of whatever denomination that you are in. White church, Black church, it doesn’t matter. Hispanic Church. I feel we have way more opportunity coming together and start reaching the young people and teach them on all these things and not wait for them to walk through the doors of our churches.”
King asked the council to postpone a decision until others could have a voice, but also encouraged the council to support the church’s position of no alcohol across the street.
“I support your efforts to bring additional revenue, I do, but not at any expense,” King said.
“I ask you to vote no to this proposal and respect the values of our religious establishment that has been here long before and will be here long after this alcoholic establishment that wants to be placed right next door to our church.”
The council had removed a vote on the sale from the council’s agenda prior to the Monday meeting. Colvin said the issue would likely be on the agenda for a vote on Oct. 17.