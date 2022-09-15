The Bud Porch Center in downtown Alexander City could be a brewery.
The Alexander City City Council heard the first reading of an ordinance to convey the Bud Porch Center to the owners of Mistletoe Bough Bed and Breakfast to be a brewery and restaurant. Jennifer Carlise is over the city’s nutrition program that operates in the facility. Carlisle said the Durretts approached the city about the building.
“The city is trying to get rid of buildings that we have now,” Carlisle said. “It would be a great thing for downtown. It would get people downtown and that is what we are trying to do.”
The city would receive $100,000 for the building and parking lot and the purchase would close by the end of the year. Mayor Woody Baird said the quick sale for $100,000 was one of three options presented to city staff.
“They gave us three different scenarios of what he was willing to do,” Baird said. “That was the easiest one for us to get out quick and get it done — convey the property so they move ahead.”
Carlisle said the reason for the lower price was the condition of the building. Carlisle said the building had many issues that needed to be addressed such as air conditioning and possible structural issues.
Carlisle said the nutrition program would most likely land at Central Alabama Community College. Other programs at the center would be allowed to stay until leases ended.
City Clerk Amanda Thomas said temporary space was also available at the United Way on Main Street and at the Lake Martin Innovation Center.
Councilman Eric Brown said he was pleased to see a sizable investment in downtown.
“This is somebody who has just moved to this area and is willing to invest a substantial amount of money in our area to bring something to the area,” Brown said. “He has done all the research, all the analytics into what we are missing to see what it would take to draw some of the lake crowd into Alexander City.”
The council did not vote on the matter as it was a first reading. Carlisle said the Durretts plan to be at a future council meeting to further explain their ideas for the project.
In other action, the Alexander City City Council:
• Approved minutes of meetings held Aug. 15 and Aug. 29.
• Approved amendments to water tap fees.
• Approved amendments to business licenses.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a lease with the Community Action Committee of Chambers-Tallapoosa-Coosa for the Cooper Head Start Center at the Cooper Recreational Center.
• Approved annual bids for the purchase of chemicals by the city.
• Approved a bid for a sewer pump station as part of the Wicker Point sewer project.
• Authorized the mayor to execute a Home Energy Supplier Agreement with Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program.
• Authorized applying for grant from the FAA for the expansion of ramp space at the airport.
• Authorized the surplus of used irrigation heads at the city’s golf course.
• Authorized applying for a Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs Community Development Block Grant for a sewage pumping station for the Russell Legacy Project at Russell Medical. Russell Medical will provide the matching funds.
• Approved the Benjamin Russell homecoming parade on Sept. 30.
The next meeting of the Alexander City City Council is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19.