The Waldrops made quick work of finding the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion Tuesday.
Within 30 minutes of the clue being released at 6 a.m. Carrie Waldrop and her daughter Katie,14, found the medallion at ALFA insurance as sister Lucy, 11, stayed in bed.
“It all just kind of made sense,” Carrie said. “I said expensive rocks and my mind went to jewelry. My husband figured out the insurance from the first part of the clue and we went looking.”
The Waldrops are involved in Vacation Bible School and delayed turning in the medallion until lunch.
Clues for the Wind Creek Casino & Hotel Medallion are published at 6 a.m. on The Outlook, Sun Festival Alexander City and Alexander City Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages and read aloud on The Front Porch.
When the medallions are found, they need to be brought to The Outlook to claim the cash prize and have a photograph taken.