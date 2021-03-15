Everyone does it — plan for disaster.
But what happens when disaster comes? Can institutions rise to the occasion and take care of the public? Can institutions make adjustments to care for the public?
The COVID-19 pandemic is a year old. It has affected everyone’s life. At the center of all it was the medical establishment treating those sick with a virus never before seen as it spread like wildfire.
COVID-19 tested health systems around the world including the hospitals and nursing homes in Tallapoosa County. Every facility saw cases; every facility saw deaths — all at the hands of COVID-19. Russell Medical CEO Jim Peace said it wasn’t easy as Russell Medical experienced what many hospitals across the country went through — the unknown.
“I think early on all of us across the country were swimming upstream as hard as we could,” Peace said. “We were managing day-to-day; we were writing this book one page at a time. I wouldn’t say we have the book written now by any means, but we have learned some lessons.”
Those lessons stretch across Russell Medical’s clinics, hospital and emergency department. “Hospital-wide we have learned a lot of lessons,” Peace said. “We have learned how to manage these types of patients. We have also learned how you staff that.”
Russell Medical is licensed for 81 beds — six of those are intensive care unit (ICU) beds. Its overnight census before the pandemic was often less than two dozen. During the pandemic, Russell Medical, like many hospitals, created a COVID-19 ward to help stop the spread of the virus throughout the hospital. At one point while elective procedures were suspended, Russell Medical had to stand up more ICU beds bringing the total to 14 at one time. It all made a shortage of medical staff even more difficult.
“We went into this pandemic with a staffing and nursing shortage issue nationwide,” Peace said. “We lived through a pandemic with a continued shortage dealing with travel nurses and anything we could find to cover our staffing.”
Almost daily incident command meetings with Russell Medical leadership and first responders in the area proved critical. It gave Russell Medical a head start on adjusting to the needs of the community.
“Adjustments were critical,” Peace said. “I think our leaders have done a phenomenal job in their departments to manage adjustments as we have gone along.”
Peace said the hospital shifted many areas of the hospital and staff to other missions during the pandemic. One adjustment many in the public saw was the drive-through COVID-19 testing center going into The Mill Two Eighty.
“We would get off our daily incident command calls — we would make changes based on what the demand was,” Peace said. “The drive-through is an example of that. There were so many people that were wanting testing and it was clogging our ER and clogging our urgent care. We just shifted it outside. We had never done that. There were so many unanswered questions like how do you do that? How do you do that effectively and affordably.”
Peace said Russell Medical is now ready for any type of mass medical treatment and the drive-through testing center can morph quickly when the need arises.
“We were prepared to do vaccination in the drive-through but unfortunately we are not receiving vaccines,” Peace said. “Hopefully we are going to get some more vaccines. The state is now allocating the vaccines they get to their eight mega sites they have around the state and some of their public health departments. We would love to have them; we would love to vaccinate if we could get the doses we would stick vaccines in arms through the drive-through.”
Alabama Nursing Home Association director of communications John Matson said the biggest lesson learned during the pandemic for nursing homes is everyone needs to realize nursing homes serve the community’s most fragile residents.
“They are in need of priority,” Matson said. “Early on in the pandemic we were at level 2 of three. There wasn’t a priority for testing in nursing homes. We saw outbreaks and never a relapse. What we do works.”
Matson said large scale testing is crucial because it helps identify those who are positive and not showing symptoms. Those asymptomatic carriers can cause a virus to spread more easily and undetected.
Matson said nursing homes already had infection control measures in place and quickly followed the guidelines of the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as the pandemic struck the country. Nursing homes were some of the first facilities to close doors to visitors. Matson said staff came and went from their homes following the protocols. Even when the virus did get into facilities, it was quickly contained.
Peace said the plans for the future of medical systems will always evolve and especially in times of need.
“We are in those conversations right now about 'What does our care model look like?' 80 to 85% of our business is outpatient, that is predominantly what we do today,” Peace said. When you look at our hospital, yes we have hospital inpatient beds, yes we have ICU beds, yes we have cath lab and services that generate the need for those beds. We will always have those beds. The question becomes how do you manage those beds? How do you create constituencies in those beds and how do you create education and training for your staff so that next time you find yourself in a pandemic you have a pool of folks to pull from that have that exposure and have that experience?”
Both Matson and Peace acknowledged communications and contact with family of nursing home residents and hospital patients is critical. Both are proud of the ways staff adapted to the challenges.
“It is one of the things I have been proud of with our staff with our (home medicine) program and nurses on the floor and ICU and their daily communication with family members about their loved ones,” Peace said. “And from time to time to bring that family member in when you had that need for time with a loved one. We have done some compassionate care I’m proud of.”
Nursing homes took advantage of windows and technology to at least give residents and families the opportunity to visit. As the pandemic went on, CMS and CDC offered newer guidelines allowing in person visit although still socially distanced and ideally still outside.
Newer guidelines this week will allow nursing home residents who are fully vaccinated to now get closer to visiting family members.
“It was a very much welcomed change to the guidelines,” Matson said. “If the resident is fully vaccinated and everyone is masked, they can hold hands. Even get a quick hug. Nothing takes the place of a hug. It is a big quality of life issue for those residents and families.”