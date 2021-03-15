Alexander City Schools' indoor mask requirement will likely continue past April 9 though the school district has yet to make a decision, Alex City Schools spokesperson Jessica Sanford said.
While masks may still be required in school buildings, the school system is considering loosening restrictions on sporting events.
Earlier this month, Gov. Kay Ivey announced the statewide mask mandate, initially set to expire Mar. 5, will continue until April 9 at which point it will expire for good. After that, mask-wearing will be a matter of "personal responsibility," Ivey said.
Sanford said Alex City Schools will continue to monitor COVID-19 before it makes a decision.
"At this time, we are considering lifting occupancy restrictions at athletic events and programs; however, (Alex City Schools) will likely continue the requirement of wearing masks within our schools past April 9," she said. "Again, we will monitor the data and make the best decision for the safety of our students and faculty. Info will be forthcoming as those decisions are made."
Last week, Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said county schools will keep its indoor mask requirement past April 9 but will loosen athletic event restrictions.
"We are one of the few systems that has had face-to-face instruction the entire year so I hesitate for us to change a whole lot of what we've been doing all year that has worked exceptionally well," Porter said at a school board work session Thursday. "So if we'll err, we'll err on the side of caution."
Alexander City schools are closed this week for spring break.