It may take years to find out the toll one year of a pandemic will have on schoolchildren in terms of learning loss, economic standing and emotional wellbeing.
The amount of time it took for the pandemic to expose weaknesses in the educational system, however, was instant.
"I'm a half-full kind of guy, (and) the pandemic pointed out some things we needed to work on," Tallapoosa County Schools superintendent Raymond Porter said.
While many of these issues were already on the radar of educators and legislators, the pandemic has forced their hand. Poor broadband infrastructure was a big one.
According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, roughly one-quarter of Tallapoosa County did not have a broadband internet subscription in 2019. Most of those households are in the rural parts of the county. According to Alexander City Schools, 3.4% of its students don't have internet access. Porter did not know the exact percentage for Tallapoosa County Schools but did know it was in the double digits.
"And just because they have coverage doesn't mean they can afford the Wi-Fi," Porter said. "There's the coverage piece and the economic piece. It's only $20 but is it that, or is it diapers? You choose diapers, you don't choose Wi-Fi."
After a few weeks of schools having to send students home with packets last spring, broadband infrastructure improvements became turbocharged. This schoolyear, Alexander City and Tallapoosa County schools started sending students home with laptops. Alex City Schools bought portable hotspots for students without Wi-Fi using funding from the CARES Act. The Alabama legislature currently in session is looking at ways to continue the expansion of broadband.
Like broadband expansion, many of the pandemic's impacts on education will be seen well after the United States achieves herd immunity. While the idea pre-dated the pandemic, this year Alex City Schools opened its Virtual Academy. The new Reeltown Elementary building, currently under construction, is doing away with drinking fountains.
"We went to filling stations instead of drinking fountains so students could bring their bottles and fill their own bottles, and there wasn't that using the same spout for everyone to put their mouth on and pass germs that we'd grown up with our entire lives," Porter said.
As it has done with the medical professions, the pandemic has also renewed the public's appreciation for school employees, from the teachers to school nurses to bus drivers.
With appreciation also comes a willingness to pay. In February, Gov. Kay Ivey proposed a 2% pay raise for educators. Education lobbyists are asking the legislature for more.
"We feel like if there's any time that you could make the case that educators in all capacities have earned a pay raise, it's been now in the midst of the pandemic," local Alabama Education Association (AEA) representative T.C. Coley said last month.
Mental health — of both students and educators — is another educational issue on which COVID-19 has shone a spotlight.
"We saw what a hole there is in mental health services in schools," Porter said, adding that while educators have known this, it's become more obvious. "The emotional toll of this sickness on students hopefully has drawn the attention to our legislative bodies (of) how important it is to get funding for mental health services in schools — every school, every county."
Porter said it won't be until standardized test scores come out that school districts will be able to measure the immediate impact of the pandemic on students' learning, but "for us, and I think Alex City is similar to us, we're not representative of the whole state in that we were able to do face-to-face all year long," Porter said. "Bullock County has not had a single day of face-to-face this schoolyear."
Aside from Reeltown schools going remote for two weeks in January and Dadeville schools going remote for a week in February, Tallapoosa County Schools has not gone virtual for more than one day at a time this schoolyear. As a result, Porter said he expects the school district to do well on state testing this year.
Staying open, however, has not been without its tolls — substitute teachers have been difficult to attract and some schools at their peaks had upwards of 100 students and staff members in quarantine at a time.
Since then, however, over half of Tallapoosa County Schools employees have been vaccinated, Porter said.
As for teacher pay raises, Alabama's Education Trust Fund is expected to be in committee next week.